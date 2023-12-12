US vs. Dutch Cannabis

I might be aging myself, but I remember when the Netherlands reigned supreme as the world champion of marijuana and hash. The Dutch are famous for their tolerance of soft drugs, prostitution, and everything under the umbrella of “sex, drugs and rock ‘n roll”. This stems from their history of worldwide shipping dating back to the 16th and 17th century and the ports of Amsterdam and Rotterdam. The infamous “coffeeshops”, selling wide selections of cannabis, began popping up in the 1970s and grower/breeders began developing super potent strains that soon made the Netherlands - particularly Amsterdam - the cannabis capital of the world.

While the Netherlands still produces top-notch, world-class cannabis strains which continually makes it to top ranking on a range of international cannabis competitions, ganja in the “Lowlands” is nothing like what it used to be.

Marijuana in the Netherlands - a brief history

The Dutch have a well-known history of social tolerance, dating back to the 15th and 16th centuries when they boldly threw off Spanish rule over their provinces and cities. Renowned as the world leader in shipping during the 16th and 17th centuries, the Dutch brought in a diverse array of products, including spices and, inevitably, drugs. While opium was the drug imported during that era, aptly named the "Golden Age" of the Netherlands, it also saw the importation of marijuana and other “fun” substances.

Fast forward to the late 1960s and early 1970s when the hippie and anti-Vietnam war era was sweeping the globe. Then in 1970, as American troops left Vietnam, Asian heroin dealers started looking for new places to sell their drug. Amsterdam, known for its liberalism, was an ideal location - complete with busy ports where the drugs could be shipped in.

With immigrants from Asia bringing drugs, the neighborhood of the Zeedijk (close to the train station, Central Station, in the capital city) became the global capital of heroin. Amsterdam faced a pandemic of cheap, poor-quality drugs that affected the youth. Concerned about the damage caused by "horse" (heroin), the government decided to reassess drug policy and created the Opium Act in 1976, making the Netherlands the first country in the world to decriminalize cannabis - years before any other country.

This new regulation distinguished between "hard drugs" (like heroin) and "soft drugs" (such as cannabis), emphasizing that it was better for young people to smoke a joint than to use heroin. Decriminalization allowed the police to focus on combating hard drugs. It took a couple of decades, but the authorities finally got the hard drug problem under control. (Though there is still a thriving underground drug trade in the Netherlands, the country now serves more as a hub for further European distribution. Additionally, the drug du jour these days is cocaine, rather than heroin.)

The Dutch soon became the best cannabis cultivators in the world and not only were they winning the top international cannabis awards, the Netherlands was the only host for the prestigious High Time Awards for many years. All the while, the rest of the world - including the US - still stigmatized smoking pot and it was still illegal.

Meanwhile, in the US

Interestingly, the United States, known for its conservative position on just about everything, has taken a notably different approach to marijuana compared to the Netherlands. Spearheaded by states like California and Colorado, the US has led the way with medical cannabis, opening a much broader acceptance within the whole country. This shift has not only paved the way for the acceptance of recreational use but has also ushered in more advancements in marijuana cultivation and product development. Now in the US, marijuana is predominantly seen as a plant with a wide variety of health benefits, capable of treating and relieving various conditions.

Conversely, today in the Netherlands, marijuana is largely perceived as a soft drug associated with stoners, hippies, international individuals, and tourists. The changing attitudes over time are evident. Due to the differing perspectives on marijuana in the Netherlands, the quality of cannabis found in everyday coffeeshops doesn't even come close to the standards set by Dutch norms of the past or those currently in the US - particularly in Missouri (woohoo!). The Dutch don't seem to prioritize growing and providing high-quality cannabis to consumers as much as in the US.

In the US, marijuana dispensaries have become a distinct retail niche, whereas in the Netherlands, coffeeshops are still seen more akin to bars—a place where people gather to unwind, relax, and indulge in their vices. The evolving perceptions and approaches toward marijuana highlight the dynamic shifts occurring in both countries.

Missouri: the new undisputed cannabis leader

With the Netherlands still focused mainly on the recreational side of marijuana, they also haven’t really looked at what the US - particularly Missouri - is doing with the whole realm of ‘marijuana’. Of course, there are and have always been top-notch cannabis connoisseurs here (and there are presumably everywhere), but most Dutch don’t know about the major strides states like Missouri have taken in the medical side of the cannabis. Since opening the first dispensary to the medical public, Missouri has become the very best of the best in growing cannabis and making cannabis-related products. Even in the US, I’ve heard folks say, ‘California dispensaries are amazing, but nothing compares to Missouri!’



In money, this translates to medical cannabis sales in Missouri reaching approximately $210 million in 2021, marking the initial full year of legal sales. The market research company, the BDSA, estimated the MO marijuana market would generate around $370 million in legal sales for the year 2022. (Figures still haven’t been published.) This is amazing and great news for the citizens of the state.

Furthermore, in addition to cultivation, Missouri has emerged as a model illustration of the phased introduction of medical and subsequently recreational marijuana to its residents. This approach has proven to be a significant success for the cannabis industry overall, showcasing the positive effects of legalized marijuana on society, the economy, tourism, tax revenue, and health benefits. Reflecting on this, it appears that the strategy of first establishing medical marijuana and then transitioning to recreational use has greater long-term sustainability compared to maintaining a tolerant attitude toward marijuana for over 45 years.

Future outlook

For states like Missouri, the future will only be bright for marijuana. It’s only a matter of time before the federal government legalizes and/or decriminalizes marijuana, and this will set the stage for further and expanded research into the astounding benefits of cannabis. But for the Netherlands, it seems that the coffeeshops are just holding on. Though there is a small movement to change the attitude towards marijuana, especially in the realms of health and wellness, it’s not loud enough to be making any serious headway and was put on hold during COVID. Now the Netherlands is dealing with a political upheaval (akin to the 2016 in the US) which is only pushing the topic of medical marijuana further down on the list of priorities.

For the Netherlands it’s unlikely the coffeeshops will ever go away permanently. The Dutch love their traditions and don’t give them up easily. Even if smoking pot isn’t something most Dutch do, they still see the coffeeshops as something “traditionally Dutch” and don’t want to get rid of them completely. Still, it would be great to see the Dutch follow the lead from states like Missouri and realize the medical side of cannabis and how it can be of tremendous benefit to their fellow Dutch - and Europeans. Then maybe it would be easier and cheaper to get serious ‘top shelf’ cannabis!

Final verdict?

Cannabis is still great in the Netherlands and being available in retail coffeeshops makes buying cannabis from “connections” or “dealers” easier and safer. Cannabis is still taxed which is also great for the country, but the quality of cannabis doesn’t come close to the quality and range of products in the US - especially in Missouri, Colorado and California. Now when you visit a coffeeshop you can choose from many varieties - including “US strains”! Some coffee shops even distinguish between Colorado and California strains. It’s only a matter of time until the Dutch pot smokers can also select choice Missouri strains! We look forward to that day!