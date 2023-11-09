VIBE Cannabis' Liquid Sunshine Showcases Tree1Four Genetics's Strength

St. Louis' legacy seed breeder got into the large legal grow operation in the best of ways

By on Thu, Nov 9, 2023 at 6:01 am

VIBE's Liquid Sunshine turned cannabis reviewer Graham Toker into a relaxed productivity machine.
Graham Toker
VIBE’s Liquid Sunshine turned cannabis reviewer Graham Toker into a relaxed productivity machine.
Genetics play a massive role in the cannabis industry, with each plant coming from a long line of previous iterations. I've seen some fun genetics in Missouri's legal marijuana industry, such as selections from Bloom Seeds and Exotic Genetix, but I wasn't expecting to see a local legacy seed breeder get its genetics into a large legal grow operation.

Enter Tree1Four Genetics. The local company headed up by Jay Wills has released a bevy of seed projects over the last few years, with plenty of legacy growers running his gear in a basement near you. Wills' product names rep the 314, with strains such as Mississippi Nights, SugarFire, RKO and Ted Drewez. I decided that it was more than time to get out and review some locally bred, locally grown, locally processed rosin.

Since Feel State had been pestering me with emails saying how much it missed me, I made the trek up to Florissant. During a random weekday afternoon, the lobby was full with a motley-looking crew. Anticipating my medical card would let me leapfrog the line, I was surprised and impressed that everyone before me also had a card. Well played, fellow stoners.

I was soon called into the sales floor and waltzed up to the counter. The setup has a nice touch that I don't recall on my last visit: There was a small computer screen featuring Feel State's online menu, which eliminates the awkwardness of staring into the abyss trying to remember your order and is more intuitive and up-to-date than a paper menu.

I knew what I was after but still had to play around on the menu screen. Although I almost changed my mind at the last second, I stuck to my guns and went with VIBE Cannabis' Liquid Sunshine Live Rosin, made with Tree1Four Genetics. I got a 20 percent discount for Terpy Tuesdays, a good move for any hash heads out there, and used another $15 off that was on my account. This brought my total way down to a meager $37.29 for one gram, which was refrigerated. Kudos to that, Feel State.

VIBE's packaging for the rosin is bright, with teal, pink and metallic blue (some serious Miami vibes) accenting the word "marijuana" printed around the box. Inside the top, VIBE provides succinct instructions on how best to store, dose and consume the live rosin. Then, inside a small circular bucket that many prefer to crack into instead of a Budweiser, is the live rosin. A pink sticker on the bottom outlines the strain, the cross and tasting notes.

Liquid Sunshine is made up from Cutiez (Mimosa x ZFace) crossed with Cactus Breath (Northern Lights x Afghan x Mendo Breath). For a strain with such a light, carefree sounding name, there are a lot of heady OG types on both sides of the lineage. I actually smoked a locally grown phenotype of Liquid Sunshine flower last year and was excited to try it again as a rosin. Full circle.

The tasting notes called for "gas and agave," and after rigorous testing, I can confirm that's accurate. After whipping the rosin, my first session smoking it gave me a mildly sweet gas note that burned clean off my 710 Tools Slurper. The mouthfeel reminded me of agave syrup coating the tongue, and the finish had a mild gas flavor. To clarify, these were done closer to the top of VIBE's recommended temperature range at 515 to 520 degrees. When I dropped the temperature to 495 degree dabs, the gas had a slightly more kushy expression, while still sweet up front. I also tried the Puffco Plus pen set at the lowest temperature.

I enjoyed this rosin quite a bit during daytime hours, and the medium-to-medium-plus effects of the body and cerebral highs tipped the scales from couch-locked slob to relaxed productivity machine. The color of the rosin leans further toward khaki than straw. There was a lack of terp puddles in the bucket after letting it come up to temperature, which didn't detract from my enjoyment of the rosin but would have been another checkmark in the positive column.

To unwind after a long work day, I decided that two dabs of the Liquid Sunshine was the move. The cerebral feelings were amplified, and I felt a strong headband effect across my brow. Once again, the body effect was great for aches and pains without adhering myself to the couch. I gracefully moved to the kitchen, began cooking dinner and doing dishes — all with a grin on my face.

