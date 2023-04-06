Viola STL To Host a VIP Meet-and-Greet with G Herbo on 4/20

click to enlarge
G Herbo in his video "It's Something in Me."
You may know G Herbo as the rapper who helped popularize drill with his 2012 classic "Kill Shit" with Lil Bibby, or you may know him as the famous ex-boyfriend of Instagram influencer Ari Fletcher. (The 24-year-old rapper generates so much gossip on The Shade Room that he made a song about it.)
The controversial Chicago rapper (he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery in 2020) is coming to The Pageant (6161 Delmar Boulevard, 314-726-6161, thepageant.com)
on April 20 on tour for his album Survivor's Remorse
, which doesn't just showcase his hardcore lyrics about the trauma growing up on Chicago's rough streets but also includes a star-studded lineup of guest appearances. Future, Offset, Young Thug, Conway the Machine, Kodak Black and G Herbo's two sons Essex and Yosohn contributed to the double album.
But this isn't any concert. Viola STL, one of St. Louis' newest dispensaries, is a presenting sponsor and hosting a pre-show VIP Meet and Greet at its Cherokee Street dispensary (3420 Iowa Avenue)
with G Herbo.
The meet and greet costs $135 and starts at 3 p.m. You must be 21 or older to attend the meet and greet or the concert. The package includes a picture with G Herbo, a dedicated VIP check-in, official G Herbo and Viola STL VIP laminate and a $35 in store credit to Viola STL. The meet and greed ticket does not include access to the concert.
Visit Major Connect Live to purchase the meet and greet ticket
and head to the Pageant's website to get tickets to the show
.
Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter