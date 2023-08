Want Free Weed? Here's Your Shot to Win a Pre-Roll a Day

click to enlarge Braden McMakin A small taste of the glory.

As Show-Me State stoners spend $4 million a day on weed , one lucky toker won't have to spend a dime on weed come September.Good Day Farm, a cannabis brand with dispensaries in the St. Louis area, is throwing a sweepstakes to award one lucky person 365 free, half-gram pre-rolls.The rules are simple. You can either enter into the sweepstakes by purchasing something from a Good Day dispensary in Missouri, or you can mail a postcard to Good Day with a note saying "free pre-rolls for a year." You don't have to buy anything to win.The prize is worth $3,650, but you would have to go to a designated Good Day dispensary once every seven days to pick up a week's worth of pre-rolls.The sweepstakes has already started and lasts until August 31. A winner will be announced on September 6.If you're interested in going for it, we recommend viewing the official rules , which has details on you can enter the sweepstakes through mail.