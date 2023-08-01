Want Free Weed? Here's Your Shot to Win a Pre-Roll a Day

Good Day Farm, a cannabis brand with dispensaries in the St. Louis area, is throwing a sweepstakes to award one lucky person 365 free, half-gram pre-rolls.
The rules are simple. You can either enter into the sweepstakes by purchasing something from a Good Day dispensary in Missouri, or you can mail a postcard to Good Day with a note saying "free pre-rolls for a year." You don't have to buy anything to win.
The prize is worth $3,650, but you would have to go to a designated Good Day dispensary once every seven days to pick up a week's worth of pre-rolls.
The sweepstakes has already started and lasts until August 31. A winner will be announced on September 6.
If you're interested in going for it, we recommend viewing the official rules, which has details on you can enter the sweepstakes through mail.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed