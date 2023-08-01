Want Free Weed? Here's Your Shot to Win a Pre-Roll a Day

RFT Pig & Whiskey This Weekend - July 28th - 30th

Good Day Farm wants to give one lucky toker 365 pre-rolls through a free sweepstakes

By on Tue, Aug 1, 2023 at 6:18 am

click to enlarge Cannabis pre-roll.
Braden McMakin
A small taste of the glory.
As Show-Me State stoners spend $4 million a day on weed, one lucky toker won't have to spend a dime on weed come September.

Good Day Farm, a cannabis brand with dispensaries in the St. Louis area, is throwing a sweepstakes to award one lucky person 365 free, half-gram pre-rolls.

The rules are simple. You can either enter into the sweepstakes by purchasing something from a Good Day dispensary in Missouri, or you can mail a postcard to Good Day with a note saying "free pre-rolls for a year." You don't have to buy anything to win.

The prize is worth $3,650, but you would have to go to a designated Good Day dispensary once every seven days to pick up a week's worth of pre-rolls.

The sweepstakes has already started and lasts until August 31. A winner will be announced on September 6.

If you're interested in going for it, we recommend viewing the official rules, which has details on you can enter the sweepstakes through mail. 
Tags:

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
