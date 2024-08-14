click to enlarge What We Know and What We Don’t About Weed & Breastfeeding

Breastfeeding mothers know that babies’ forming systems can be ruthlessly sensitive. One small piece of garlic, too much pepper, or even too much mayonnaise can mean a sleepless night.

While dietary factors are usually top of mind for breastfeeding moms, cannabis use opens a whole new can of worms.

A study published earlier this year in Breastfeeding Medicine shows definitively that THC passes through to breast milk in humans, albeit in scant amounts.

The 20 mothers in the study were all breastfeeding infants under 6 months. The data shows that the weed-using mothers always produced breast milk with THC present, even when they abstained for 12 hours.

This research supports prior evidence that THC compounds get dissolved by fats in the milk, with babies in the study receiving only 0.07 milligrams of THC per day on average.

In comparison, smoking just one half-gram bowl of weed can contain anywhere from 50 to 150 milligrams of THC, depending on the potency of the flower.

But the science behind cannabis use and breastfeeding remains a relatively latent field, and while this newest study is certainly an influential contribution, there’s still so much we don’t know.

For example, the researchers were unable to find consistent THC peak times when it comes to nursing:

The breast milk from mothers who only used cannabis once during the study showed peak levels between 30 minutes and 2.5 hours after use. Alternatively, the more frequent users had a steady increase in THC levels throughout the day.

Obviously, this is an area that needs scientific attention to empower nursing mothers to provide what’s best for baby, while still getting the cannabinoids they need.

Perhaps switching to a low-level CBD or CBG flower is a better idea? Or avoiding full spectrum cannabinoids in general? It’s turtles all the way down.

There are so many unanswered questions surrounding cannabis use and breastfeeding: What do we actually know by way of scientific evidence and what do we need to find out?

What We Know

THC passes through to breast milk in very small amounts, as fats in the milk help break down the cannabinoid.

According to the available studies, mothers who use cannabis while breastfeeding are highly intentional with the decision, weighing benefits and risks and often altering their intake.

THC is detectable in breast milk as long as 6 days after the last use by the mother.

The majority of breastfeeding mothers who use cannabis do so to manage mental health issues like anxiety.

Postpartum cannabis use may be increasing in the US, according to the available data.

Statistically, lactation experts are more likely to be on board with continued breastfeeding, regardless of cannabis use, versus recommending cannabis-using moms stop nursing.

What We Don’t Know

There is currently no collective scientific evidence to suggest cannabis use while breastfeeding is harmful to infants.

There is also currently no collective scientific evidence to suggest cannabis use while breastfeeding is safe for growing babies.

At this moment, researchers don’t know when THC levels peak when breastfeeding. This means that moms have no idea of knowing how long they should abstain to keep THC levels low or non-existent in their breast milk.

Because no one knows what percentage of THC passes into breast milk from the THC consumed, there is no available dosage knowledge or guidance whatsoever.

Traditional healthcare providers are largely unhelpful or unknowledgeable when it comes to sound advice on breastfeeding and cannabis use.

We don’t know whether or not cannabis use while breastfeeding causes delays in motor development, as the research on this is both limited and conflicting.

As of yet, there has been no evidence as to whether or not THC may harm infants in the form of second-hand smoke or caregiver impairment.

Where to turn? Follow the science.

According to the advice of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists:

“There are insufficient data to evaluate the effects of marijuana use on infants during lactation and breastfeeding, and in the absence of such data, marijuana use is discouraged.”

Until we know more, breastfeeding mothers who use cannabis can arm themselves with as much knowledge as possible to make their decision with the LactMed Drugs and Lactation Database.

This collection of data is frequently updated to include the newest scientific research on cannabis and lactation. As new studies emerge, mothers can easily stay current on what the actual science says with just a few clicks.