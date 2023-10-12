Weed Inspired Artists

Whether wandering through the St. Louis Art Museum, Kansas City’s Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Springfield Art Museum or any of the other amazing museums in between, stepping into an art museum is like embarking on a silent journey through the halls of human expression. Admiring the art and artist who created such masterpieces can help us unwind and slow down in a world that often races ahead. Each step is a new discovery of stories that can evoke emotions and can sometimes speak to us on a soul level.

And visiting an art museum after a couple of tokes of a Lemon Cookie Pre-Rolled joint or munching on an MJ-infused edible can make your visit even more enjoyable - with marijuana’s intensifying of the senses! No matter whether a toker or not, art museums are just plain awesome.

So it’s really not surprising to find a multitude of artists who are inspired by the wonder plant, and some who have actually used it as the subject of their creations.

Artists We All Know

Pablo Picasso

Any look at Picasso’s work and it’s pretty obvious that the man was thinking way outside the box - whether indulging in mind-altering substances or without. During his “Rose Period” in Paris in the early 20th century, it was said that he and his then-girlfriend would frequently smoke hashish and marijuana, sometimes mixing them with other substances. During this time opium and absinthe were commonly used and harder drugs like morphine were also not uncommon.

On one account, Picasso's hashish experience was less than stellar, leading him to feel trapped in a cycle of repetitive art. Though he continued to consume both cannabis and various elixirs, later in life over concerns for his health Picasso stopped all drinking, smoking and unhealthy living.

Salvador Dali

Though he admitted to smoking marijuana only one time in his life, taking one look at his art makes it hard to believe that there wasn’t something else going on behind the canvas. Indeed, Dali was known to have experimented with other substances to reach deeper levels of creativity to produce arguably the best surreal art known. Like Picasso, his early years were at a time where various drugs and psychoactive liqueurs were available and commonly used.

Then last year (2022) a supposed secret vault of Dali’s was said to have been opened, revealing 61 pieces of art heavily featuring marijuana plants, leaves and joints in the classic surrealism Dali style. Are they true Dali’s? Art enthusiasts scrambled to verify the paintings’ authenticity, and though there is no word on the subject, it appears they are not really from the man himself. Still, the collection is quite impressive albeit fake Dali’s.

David Hockney

For most the name sounds familiar but most may not be familiar with some of this artist’s works. He is a renowned English artist known for his contributions to the 1960s pop art movement. He's celebrated as one of the 20th century's most influential British artists. Hockney has had residences and studios in Bridlington, London, and California since 1964. Notably, his 1972 artwork "Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures)" sold for $90 million at Christie's in 2018.

And he loves him some ganja. He’s open about his love for weed; in a 2008 interview he said, “Why is the stuff still illegal? I assume it’s the power of the alcohol lobby being behind most things. Alcohol has damaged and killed friends of mine, but I’ve never known anyone harmed by the weed, whose relaxing pleasure I have enjoyed for 40 years.”

Artists You May Not Be As Familiar With

Fernando de la Rocque

Brazilian artist Fernando de la Rocque has found an innovative approach to his art by using marijuana smoke as a medium. He creates golden-hued images by blowing smoke through stencils onto paper. Each print takes about a week to complete and consumes up to five joints' worth of smoke daily. Although marijuana is illegal in Brazil, De la Rocque's work was featured in a Rio de Janeiro exhibition, with prints selling for $2,500 each due to the unique materials used in their creation. His unconventional technique was discovered in 2009, reflecting the boundary-pushing nature of his art.

Ricardo Cortés

For marijuana partakers interested in good parenting, there’s the upbeat children’s book “It’s Just a Plant” written and illustrated by Ricardo Cortés. Though it may not make it on the Moms for Liberty approved reading list, its intentions are to help parents teach children about marijuana, its medical benefits and that - as the title suggests - it’s just a plant. The story centers around a young girl who catches her parents smoking marijuana late one night; the book goes on to gently explain the many benefits of the plant in a way that is easy for children to understand.

Bentley Meeker

This NYC-based artist, Bentley Meeker is an artist and lighting designer whose most famous piece is a colossal artwork known as "The 'H' in Harlem" spans an impressive 66 feet in width and 35 feet high. This masterpiece shines a spotlight on the rich tapestry of culture and history of his Harlem neighborhood. But it’s his “Bongelier” that brought him to our list. It’s a chandelier made from repurposed glass from smoking bongs. We think it’s safe to say that weed paraphernalia isn’t just the subject of his art, but likely also its muse!

Pierre Schmidt, a.k.a. drømsjel

The Berlin-based artist originally came from the Ruhr River area around Cologne and Düsseldorf, creates multi-media art that is captivating, if not a bit disturbing. He uses the female form liberally to create some seriously trippy art. Characterized by its surreal and mind-bending nature, often unsettling yet captivating. Schmidt credits his creative wellspring to the act of smoking marijuana, which unlocks his unique visualizations.



Seasoned cannabis enthusiasts particularly appreciate his artistry as it encapsulates the indescribable euphoria and visions experienced while under the influence, an ability that sets artists like Schmidt apart in their discipline. We’re not quite sure what his name means but it mostly was conceived while smoking a little of the herb!

Fred Tomaselli

Fred Tomaselli's art is a mesmerizing fusion of art historical influences and diverse decorative traditions from both East and West. Raised in Southern California, where he was immersed in what he calls an "artificial, immersive, theme park reality," Tomaselli's work embodies the concept of the "contaminated" image.

His paintings are rich pieces that feature medicinal herbs, prescription pills, and hallucinogenic plants with images clipped from books and magazines, encompassing flowers, birds, butterflies, and body parts like arms, legs, and noses. These elements come together in intricate patterns that sprawl across his canvases like actual growing (surreal) foliage. His art exudes a plethora of color and draws from a strong foundation in art history.

One of his stunning pieces portrays the delicate and fragile beauty of the cannabis plant against a stark black backdrop. Tomaselli's alternative collages seamlessly blend inner and outer realities, offering viewers an extraordinary journey through his unique artistic perspective. His work is a testament to the intricate interplay of influences, emotions, and imagery in the realm of contemporary art.

Conclusion

Certainly, in the realm of art, the influence of cannabis has produced an array of captivating and unconventional creations, from the groundbreaking works of renowned masters like Picasso and Dali to the innovative approaches of contemporary artists such as Fernando de la Rocque, Ricardo Cortés, Bentley Meeker, and Pierre Schmidt. These artists have pushed the boundaries of creativity, using cannabis as both a muse and a medium.

Their art reflects the diverse perspectives and experiences that this remarkable plant can inspire, offering viewers a unique journey through the realms of imagination and consciousness. As society's perception of cannabis continues to evolve, so too does its role in shaping the world of art, providing new avenues for exploration and expression.