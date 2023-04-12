CLICK FOR TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH: THE ULTIMATE KENTUCKY DERBY WATCH PARTY ON MAY 6!

Weed-Shaped Ravioli On Hi-Pointe Drive-In’s Menu This 4/20

The fast-casual burger joint will sell the ravioli and other special munchies in honor of 4/20

By on Wed, Apr 12, 2023 at 7:00 am

click to enlarge Get it? - Sarah Lovett
Sarah Lovett
Get it?

Hi-Pointe Drive-In’s name will take on a whole new meaning next Thursday.

The fast-casual burger joint is going all out for Missouri’s first 4/20 holiday after the legalization of adult-use marijuana with a special “munchie menu.”

We’re obsessed with this giant pot-shaped toasted ravioli, called a “Tdab”:

click to enlarge Hi-Pointe Drive-In's pot-shaped ravioli
Courtesy Hi-Pointe Drive-in
Might be difficult to fit in a dab rig.

Bacon cheeseburger egg rolls served with a spicy mustard dipping sauce are also on the menu.

Drink options include a KoKoNuggz shake (a cookies and cream flavored shake topped with KoKoNuggz weed-shaped chocolates), “Contact Hi” draft beers from 4 Hands Brewery and a “Hi.PA” by Urban Chestnut.

Menu items will cost $4.20. They’ll be available at all five Hi-Pointe Drive-In locations in Missouri (including 1033 McCausland Avenue in St. Louis).

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
