Weed-Shaped Ravioli On Hi-Pointe Drive-In’s Menu This 4/20

Hi-Pointe Drive-In’s name will take on a whole new meaning next Thursday.
The fast-casual burger joint is going all out for Missouri’s first 4/20 holiday after the legalization of adult-use marijuana with a special “munchie menu.”
We’re obsessed with this giant pot-shaped toasted ravioli, called a “Tdab”:
Bacon cheeseburger egg rolls served with a spicy mustard dipping sauce are also on the menu.
Drink options include a KoKoNuggz shake (a cookies and cream flavored shake topped with KoKoNuggz weed-shaped chocolates), “Contact Hi” draft beers from 4 Hands Brewery and a “Hi.PA” by Urban Chestnut.
Menu items will cost $4.20. They’ll be available at all five Hi-Pointe Drive-In locations in Missouri (including 1033 McCausland Avenue in St. Louis).
Other 4/20 events to check out:
