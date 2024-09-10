I broke down and subscribed to a celebrity’s OnlyFans

Fame means money. Or it used to, anyway. So although I’m not going to be broadcasting the ups and downs of my love life anytime soon, I get that there’s money to be made by those brave and messy enough to bring us along for the ride on reality TV.

This is what comes to mind falling into the OnlyFans page of Sophie Sierra. In order to ride her quick stop to fame in as lucrative a way as possible, she resorted to the good graces of horny men to cash in. Who could blame her?



Women get on OnlyFans for all kinds of reasons. Some are normal women with an exhibitionist streak. Some are porn stars who have a personal brand to leverage. And others are reality TV stars who are eager to stay in the spotlight. So it is with Sophie Sierra.

Sophie made a name for herself on the popular show “90 Day Fiance.” Her love story follows her move from England to Los Angeles. In the show she is with a handsome man named Rob, who “works” as a “model” in L.A. He’s not a face you’d recognize; although he makes enough to pay the bills, the apartment doesn’t have a bathroom. Rob is portrayed as a rugged, humble-beginnings type while Sophie’s storyline boasts a continental upbringing and posh education. Sophie’s grandfather (while his source of wealth is largely unknown) is credited with providing Sophie comfortable living and the ability to attend boarding school during her childhood. In contrast to her co-star fiancee Rob, Sophie has been around money most of her life. She actually started her OnlyFans page well before her appearance. Her fame has now caused the page to explode with traffic.

You’ll be happy to find out that her page is perfectly free to subscribe and lounge around in. But the word “free” is a technicality that’s doing a lot of heavy lifting, so I’ll stop using it now.

Sophie is downright attractive in her own right. She is perfectly curvaceous all over, her breasts are unnaturally full and her ass is huge. Her British accent is very cute and sets her apart from a lot of other models. She currently sports black hair, and her face doesn’t show an imperfection anywhere as she always wears a high amount of makeup in every photo and video. Most of her content is just mirror selfies, sexy outfits, lingerie, hints at collabs with mostly other women, and the allure of a more revealing “VIP club."

While I’m sure this page makes her truckloads of money, the celebrity appeal isn’t likely to last long. Especially considering “90 Day Fiance” is mainly targeting women, not men. I would never have heard of Sophie were it not for one of my female friends who watches the show and can't stand Sophie. Most men who find Sophie's OnlyFans ironically might have heard of her by watching the show with their girlfriend. Her persona in the show (and in her OnlyFans) really appeals more to women who want to fantasize BEING her, marrying someone with Rob’s model good looks, while having a hot goth gal pal seemingly in love with her on the show, all while becoming famous just from being messy on reality TV.

What substance is left then for the main demographic of OnlyFans subscribers, who are mostly horny men? Spoiler alert: Unless you’re ready to sell the farm to see her tits, it's not much. I tipped her simply to get any response from her at all. Expect to do that every single time you send a message. If you pay $15-$29 to see any of her opt-in content, you won't be greeted with anything too exposing. What I was able to see was something you’d find for free almost anywhere else. It was her in a tight bathing suit, showing her ass and breasts off but fully covered. She does open up with her shaking her ass at you in a video, which is definitely hot. In an ocean of girls going much harder on this platform, this account will probably become washed away by the tide of their spicier content.

This lack of sexual content isn’t the least bit surprising, given that a lot of TV stars’ contracts have clauses forbidding certain activities. Unless you really, really love fantasizing about what you can’t see, look elsewhere for something really revealing. More than likely for even a strip tease, you can expect to spend more money on Sophie than you would spend on a fun night out.

On this free page, there does not exist an option to ask for personalized video. Again, given her celebrity status this isn’t surprising, but I’m still frustrated by it.

Sophie did at least respond to my flirtatious text, but that's about all I can say about the effort. She was too busy at the moment to engage and had chores to run, so I was sitting there left with blue balls. I guess $15 wasn’t enough? Imagine how much she must make if tens of thousands of men are chipping in this and more simply to communicate? I can’t hate the hustle, but this is a bit of a price gouge for my taste. You spend so much with her and get so little in return. Once her time in the spotlight is up, I don’t see this kind of spending from her customer base likely to maintain itself, so rack it up while it lasts Sophie.

If you are doing very well for yourself, and want to fantasize being with an exotic British TV-star, Sophie is the girl for you. Absolutely stunning to a fault, and has a great personality from what I’ve seen in her videos and on 90 Day Fiance. You will need to be prepared to spend plenty of your spare change to be in her good graces, though.

Content Quality” ⅗

Connection: ⅕

Personalization: 0/5