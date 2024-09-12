I came this close to making an Asian cosplay OnlyFans girl my next waifu

I absolutely love anime. And because of my love for anime, I was naturally attracted to attending anime conventions. And one of the greatest parts about anime conventions is seeing all the cool cosplays that people wear to them. I still remember attending an adult themed anime con where the cosplayers were a little bit more lewd and risque and was introduced to a whole new world of possibilities. Didn’t take me long to find out that there were many like-minded individuals who love seeing their favorite anime characters recreated by 3D women doing the lewdest of things. So when the request to review Kitty came across my desk, I was more excited than a One Piece fan finishing the Whole Cake Island arc.

Kitty is an exotic looking beauty that looks like a Mexican and a Japanese had a baby. You could say that someone made an original recipe Filipina. I swear I couldn’t figure out her nationality. I looked all through her bio for hints but never found anything to suggest what that nationality was either. I can say she has an amazing bubbly personality, mousey voice and could lead a nation of otakus and weebs into war if she wanted to.

Sub price: $3.33 ($3.60 after tax)

Regular subscription price: $11.11 a month

CONTENT

There are 990 pictures and 119 videos available. And about 90% of the content could have been on Instagram with no issues. It leaned into the lewd and sexy and half dressed but it wasn’t anything I don’t see on Instagram in half the stories I see daily. To test this, I went to her Instagram and a lot of the pictures did repeat. There are more opportunities to see her breasts in pasties on her OnlyFans but it isn’t an outrageous picture either. I will say that I was a huge fan of any opportunities she took to cosplay different anime characters. I also noticed that there were more uncensored photos on her site the further back you go. The first time I noticed her bootyhole covered by emoji was on a post from August 12, 2023 but before that, there were no emojis over her genitals.



The videos were an immediate turn-off for me because they were pixelated. The only ones not censored were the ones where she was performing oral on toys. I was actually concerned that her videos for purchase would be censored so I am dragging my feet on purchasing anything.

CONNECTION

As soon as I subbed, I received a video thanking me for subbing. There was also an offer for a package that contained 4 pictures and 2 videos for $7. I will say that she is good about daily contact and sending pics and purchase opportunities. Most of the content is her with a dildo and JOI videos. She may have hit me with my favorite interaction ever on Only Fans. I was working one Sunday on a project and she sent me a picture and asked me to rate her smile. I replied it was an 11 out of 10. She then replied, “Can you keep that smile on my face by sending me some tips?” I literally laughed out loud because that was a pure hustle move no matter how you slice it. Later on, I noticed this offer was in my inbox:



$30 for three random videos

$45 for three cosplay videos

$60 for three videos of my show

This shows that she knows what the fans are into and she knows they are willing to pay more to see their favorite anime character get smashed. I dug through the DMs to see what other videos were being offered but the cost was $30.99 for a 25 minute video. In it, she was dressed as Nami from One Piece and it was a strip tease coochie play with two different toys. Another option was Nurse Makima (Chainsaw Man) that was JOI and dildo riding that clocked in at 26 minutes for $35. None of this appealed to me and I wasn’t about to buy anything. There were some $7 and $11 offers but nothing that I felt like risking money on to see if it was uncensored.

PERSONALIZED CARE

I am really going to say that she is funny and real and every DM interaction felt like I was chatting with my next bestie. Yeah, she’s going to pander to you to get those extended purchases out of you, but she is funny and quick witted. The whole smile interaction felt like she ran game on me and I laughed so hard that I was truly impressed. In interactions like this, you know you are dealing with a real person. And if this isn’t Kitty, I hope she never gets rid of whoever hit me up because that almost made me keep the subscription. Anyone who does this much in a throw away conversation is going to definitely bring it when it comes to personalized content.

CONCLUSION

This is a really tough call for me. I wanted, more than anything, to like this page but for the most part I was kind of blah. Great pics? Yes, but nothing I would say was mind blowing. Videos? Yeah, but censored and kind of boring. This is a page where the lady knows she is extremely attractive and that her fans will love whatever she puts out. I will say that this page is definitely going to appeal to a wide array of fans but at $11.11 a month, I most likely am going to just follow her on Instagram. I can’t see any value in following or staying subscribed to see censored pics when I can follow her Instagram for free.

Content: 2/5

Connection: 3/5

Personalized Care: 4/5