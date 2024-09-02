I talked to the Asian OnlyFans model that Nashville cop got fired for

I was more than excited to check out this site due to knowing the story of a police officer losing his job for appearing in his full uniform in a video. If a dude is willing to give up his job to be in a video, I want to see what this site has to offer. According to the information I scanned on the page, Jordin is a “naughty Asian who loves to squirt.” With a height of 4'11 and a 34 year old mom of 3, we definitely were in MILF territory of the “spinner” variety. The page promised a lot of the content that I have come to expect from the “Hot wife” pages. This mostly means to expect boy/girl, girl/girl, BWC, BBC (this actually surprised me), dildos and toys, squirting, and double vaginal. I will break down content in a later section but this is a promising intro.

Sub price: $3 for the first 30 days ($3.25 after tax)

Normal Price: $12

Shortly after subscribing, I had a message in the DMs for a $7.99 video to unlock with a welcome video attached. Nice touch to record the video and welcome to the page. I also noticed that 6 minutes after the message was sent, another message asking how I was was sent. Not sure it was her but I do like the attentive customer service nature of the interaction.

All the pictures are high quality and some are definitely high definition grabs from available videos. I noticed there is no pricing for videos on the main page or post and that almost every one said to “DM if you would like to see the video”.

I asked if there were any pictures available of her butthole (my personal kink, don’t judge me) and she responded immediately with a package containing two pics and two videos for $24.99. That being a little too pricey for what it contained, I passed and continued through the site.

CONTENT

There are so many pictures available from the jump. There are 382 posts and 834 media (736 photos and 98 videos). The videos are basically trailers for longer videos that are available. The camera man is putting in high quality work because that gangbang trailer is on the level of Elegant Angel videos. High definition and lots of great shots and angles. There are a lot of repeat pictures but that is due to it promoting other videos available for sale multiple times. Don’t expect to see a lot of penetration on the front page. A lot of the content is attractive to look at but it isn’t much different than what one would have seen in a Penthouse photo layout. Lots of lingerie and posing with a good amount of breast and up close vagina shots. Personally, her photos are fun and she seems like a really fun person with a funny personality. On more than one occasion, her photos look like she was having a blast. Even her early photos from 2021 have her making faces and being joyful. This may not mean much to some but I feel it does a lot to contribute to the hot mom next door genre and she is killing it if that is what she is wanting to portray.

CONNECTION

If they give an award for quick responses and attentive nature, this site should have no problem winning it. Any time I sent a question, the longest I ever waited for a reply was 4 minutes. I threw various questions at them to test if it was a bot and all of the answers were proper to suggest human interaction although it may not be with the actual person. They sent a message the following morning to follow up on a conversation I intentionally left hanging from the previous day. They also sent out a checking in message daily to connect with me. This kind of personal touch care goes a long way in establishing long time fans and returnees. I was able to keep a consistent conversation going for four days and not once did the convo lag or feel robotic or like AI.

PERSONALIZED CARE

After doing an inquiry, I was able to find out that the entire site is PPV (pay per view) and everything has a varying price tier. They did inquire into what kind of content I wanted to see and what my personal fetish was. I inquired whether they had any anal videos available and they had one of an anal creampie that they quoted usually went for $100 because it was their only one but they were willing to make me a deal and sell it for $50. They even came back after I hesitated to see what I could pay for the video now.

I feel it is necessary to acknowledge that this concern will vary from patron to patron. Some guys have no issue with spending while some are frugal in our current economic crisis and want to get as much as they can for their dollar. While I can’t say what your price point is, I feel it would be amiss for me not to acknowledge the pricing policy for the site.

OVERALL

While I’m personally not a fan of the PPV mode of business, because it feels like an EA video game business model; I get why so many models would choose this route. They can nickel and dime you for extras if you aren’t careful and keeping track of your expenditures. Overall, I would expect a lot more on the page for $12 a month than vanilla nudes and trailers for videos. And while this is far from the worst site I have ever seen, it definitely doesn’t give me enough bang for my buck. I would be hard pressed to recommend to anyone who isn’t a fan or ready to drop serious moolah to see her in action.

Content: 4/5

Connection: 5/5

Personalized Care: 1/5