Lena the Plug's OnlyFans account has better variety and value than any dollar menu

There comes a time in every man’s life where he has to admit that he doesn’t know who a celeb is or why they are famous. It happens to me a lot. Unless they are in an anime or a video game, I don’t really pay that much attention. I’m a simple man with simple taste. But when this came across my desk, I knew exactly who Lena The Plug was. Her and her husband, Adam22, had been a Google search for me from when I kept seeing memes about her. If I’m 100% honest, I still don’t know what Adam does but he seems like he would be a fun guy to play online with based on his gaming taste (as I said; simple man, simple taste). But enough about Adam. Let me see what Lena is about and what exactly is she the plug for?

Sub price: $5 for the first 30 day ($5.41 after tax)

Regular price: $19.99 a month

CONTENT & CONNECTION

Let us start with the important introduction for anyone else that has no idea who Lena is or what made her famous. Lena Nersesian (that’s her real name) was famous for being the hot girlfriend of Adam22, an internet celebrity known for his pop culture / hip-hop oriented podcast No Jumper. The internet and toxic male masculinity lost their collective mind when Adam discussed being really cool with Lena shooting scenes with a professional male pornstar. As far as I was concerned (which wasn’t much), that was his and hers business yet the internet definitely weighed in on the topic. Fast forward and it appears that they have gotten past that hurdle and Lena has launched a very successful OnlyFans.

When it comes to content, I can honestly say that this page was loaded with way more content than I expected. Some of the biggest names in the adult industry have appeared in videos with Lena. At one point, it felt like a who’s who of porn stars - Angela White, Emily Willis, Kazumi and more have all appeared on here in various scenes. You got a fetish? Lena is the plug to satisfy that need. Anal, Oral (one girl, three girls, feet, threesomes, girl/girl, boy/girl, jerk off instructions, orgies and solo play are all available for purchase. There wasn’t one genre that she didn’t cover or have available. It honestly impressed me that there was too much to list in this article for what she offered or had available.

One thing I did not expect was to see so much of Adam. Dude was slinging pee pee like he had been in porn his whole life. They were some actual quality videos. To all the men that said Adam was a cuck for letting his wife do porn should see how many women his wife let him be with on camera. These are not the actions of a dude being cucked. All the videos were high definition but were able to still retain the look of a really hot home movie.

The infamous video with Jason Luv was available. I don’t know how many of you are fans of BBC but this man is walking around with a WMD between his legs and throwing it like dice. This brother is living proof that not all men were created equal. For $28.99, you can get three different videos here with Black men including Lil D, Jason Luv and another guy. The way it works is to go to her external site, click on the video you want and then DM Lena the code for the video you want, and then it sends that to you. For example, if you want to see her threesome with MILF goddess, Cherie DeVille, then you would send the special code in the DMs and the video would appear with a price tag. Definitely points to the sign of an automated process or AI running that interactions but I found it hard to complain when it is running so well.

As far as the site, it is mostly made up of high quality pics of Lena in different photo shoots. Imagine if a high end model could show her cha cha slide on Instagram and you get a pretty accurate idea of what Lena is offering on her OnlyFans.

PERSONALIZED CARE

There is no such thing as personalized care on this page. It is more automated than placing an order on a kiosk at Taco Bell at this point. If this turns you off, I would suggest staying as far away from this page as humanly possible but based on reviews I read online from other people, this doesn’t seem to be an issue because the lack of personalized care is offset by the sheer volume of content she provides. Supposedly you can request custom content but I never found a way to do it or where to go to request it. So I decided to see what would happen if I went for the Emily Willis video that was offered. I DM’d the code and was offered a 23 minute video for $6. The fact that I can watch two gorgeous women get a rectal exam for less than a combo meal at McDonald’s is diabolical, but who am I to stand in the way of capitalism?

Inflation has hit everywhere but Lena the Plug's OnlyFans account.

OVERALL

I’ll be honest with you, after you spend a lot of time looking at OnlyFans accounts, you can become jaded and desensitized to the sameness of all the sites. I actually felt the semblance of joy like a kid anticipating Christmas when I deep dived into Lena’s account. So many videos and genres available makes it a tad bit daunting at first, but there is literally something here for everyone. I’m not sure if I would want to pay $19.99 a month to see vanilla posing, but I would definitely buy a month and get all the videos I could handle. I need to check if Brazzers has contacted her yet to shoot for them?

Content: 5/5

Connection: 5/5

Personalized Care: ⅕