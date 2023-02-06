Bring Some Love to Your Life With Imo's Heart-Shaped Pizza

Imo's is bringing back the promotional pizza for a limited time for Valentine's Day

By on Mon, Feb 6, 2023 at 2:54 pm

click to enlarge Heart-shaped pizza is in a box with a candle and flowers next to it.
COURTESY IMO'S PIZZA
The heart-shaped pizza will be available at Imo's starting Tuesday, February 7.

If you have someone in your life who loves you as much as they love St. Louis style pizza then you're in luck. Imo's is bringing back its popular two-topping heart-shaped pizza in time for Valentine's Day.

According to Nichole Carpenter, director of marketing for Imo's, the pizza is one of the most popular promotions of the year.

The pizza will be available from Tuesday, February 7, to Tuesday, February 14, and cost $16.99 in store. (Delivery costs extra.) If you want to really show that special someone you care, you can get the heart-shaped pizza in the Great Taste of St. Louis deal, which includes the pizza as well as 12 Provel bites, six toasted raviolis and four CinnImos. There's also the Square Meal Deal, which is 16 t-ravs in addition to the pizza. Either deal costs $26.99 each.

There are further discounts for the pizza via Imo's new app if you sign up for Imo's rewards program, for those of us expressing our love on a budget.

