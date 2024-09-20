Boxer, OnlyFans Star Ebanie Bridges Announces Pregnancy

Ebanie Bridges’ career has recently had another facet added. The professional boxer and successful OnlyFans model recently revealed publicly that she is expecting her first baby. Her grand reveal sparks a few questions.

When is she due?

Is she excited about her impending motherhood?

Is she hoping for a boy or a girl?

What is her plan for navigating motherhood in light of her career?

And here we’re going to pump the brakes on the brain bus, because… when was the last time you remember a male boxer or OnlyFans model being questioned about how he intended to navigate fatherhood?

Let’s back up a bit. Ebanie Bridges— or the “Blonde Bomber” as she’s known in the boxing world— was born in Australia in 1986, and began her career in the ring as an amateur in 2016. In 2019, she took the Australian boxing world by storm with her professional debut in Sydney on February 8th. And no wonder she did. The Blonde Bomber broke her freaking ankle, but kept on fighting— and won.

On March 13th 2021, Bridges went up against Carol Earl. The super bantamweight title was up for claimsies at Bankstown City Paceway that day in Sydney, and Bridges walked away the victor. On March 22nd 2022, Bridges won the title of IBF bantamweight in her bout with María Cecilia Román, and managed to hold onto that title until December 9th of 2023, when Miyo Yoshida ultimately defeated the champion.

In case you haven’t put together that the woman is fierce; she was also once a math teacher to teenagers.

Yeah, she’s got thick skin.

In December of 2022, Bridges joined OnlyFans. When criticized for the decision, she fiercely defended her choice to join the platform. “I am a boxer, but I box twice a year. Two paychecks a year is nothing. I’m not getting millions, like the men, off boxing, so I’d be dumb not to maximize what I can earn elsewhere.”

And how she has earned! OnlyFans offered Ebanie Bridges nearly half a million dollars just to join the platform in the first place.

Anyhow, as you can see from her quote above, the champion is used to being unfairly compared to her male counterparts. Without being paid the same rate at male boxers, she was expected to sit around and wait for her two fights per year to pay the bills? That’s not going to work.

The work Bridges has done on OnlyFans has paid her well, which is good, because kids? They’re expensive.

Which brings us back to the point.

When looking at Bridges, her work on camera and off, and considering her impending motherhood? Take a closer look at everything she’s handled thus far before questioning her ability to handle parenthood.

High school math teacher.

Fighting on a broken ankle— and winning.

Several times a champion in the ring.

A successful career on OnlyFans that pays her well.

She’s efficiently handled more than most of us even have to think about, and she’s done a decent chunk of that handling in front of the public with a grace that rivals a dang swan.

Yeah. She can handle motherhood.