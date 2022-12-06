Hazelwood Central Football Field Could Have Radioactive Contamination

An engineering firm is requesting permission to do further tests

By on Tue, Dec 6, 2022 at 12:06 pm

click to enlarge Contaminated soil from Jana Elementary School was used to level the football field at Hazelwood Central.
GOOGLE MAPS
Contaminated soil from Jana Elementary School was used to level the football field at Hazelwood Central.

An engineering firm is asking the Hazelwood School District for the green light to perform soil sampling and analytical testing on Hazelwood Central High School’s football field in Florissant, to determine the presence of radioactive waste.

SCI, the engineering firm, is making the request out of “an abundance of caution” after learning that soil from nearby Jana Elementary School had been taken to Hazelwood Central as “fill material to raise and level the football site,” according to a November 11 letter that SCI sent to the district.

The school district abruptly shut down Jana Elementary in mid-October after a private company detected dangerous levels of radioactive waste, including lead 210 – a “daughter” product of decaying Radon gas — in soil around the building and inside it.

Jana students, beginning late last month, began attending five other elementary schools while the Hazelwood Board of Education weighs Jana’s fate.

Both SCI and the Army Corps of Engineers, after conducting their own tests, concluded the school building does not harbor harmful levels of radioactive waste.

Jordyn Elston, a school district spokesperson, wrote in an email that SCI’s proposal is based “on a report from a former employee that believes that Jana soil may have been used to level the ground 25+ years ago. The timeline for testing is not yet confirmed.”

Betsy Rachel, the president of the Hazelwood School District Board of Education, declined to comment for this story.

Jana Elementary closed after Boston Chemical Data, a private firm hired by plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit, used X-ray analysis to detect widespread radioactive waste on the school grounds. The waste washed onto the soil from nearby Coldwater Creek.

The waste emanated from the Mallinckrodt Chemical Works, located north of downtown St. Louis. Mallinckrodt facilities processed most of the uranium used to build the first atomic bombs.

Mallinckrodt atomic weapon waste was moved and stored at a site north of St. Louis Lambert International Airport from 1947 until the late 1960s. This toxic waste, however, was improperly stored, allowing it to leach into the Coldwater Creek, which runs a short distance from Jana.

Hazelwood Central is one of the St. Louis area’s most successful football programs. The Hawks have played for 13 Missouri state championships since 1977, winning four.

SCI offered to perform the soil sampling and analysis for $12,902, according to the letter signed by Glen Grissom, a senior specialist, and Edwin P. Grimmer, a company vice-president.

Mike Fitzgerald can be contacted at [email protected]

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis Cardinals Announcer Dan McLaughlin Gets Third DUI Arrest

By Ryan Krull

Dan McLaughlin booking photo.

Reports of Elliott Davis’ Death Have Been Greatly Exaggerated

By Ryan Krull

The veteran reporter is alive and well, despite what you may have heard.

St. Louis Hills Man Designs Security App to Combat Crime

By Monica Obradovic

Tom Scheifler, a software programmer and St. Louis Hills resident.

St. Louis Man Shot By Brother While Playing Video Game

By Ryan Krull

Authorities have not said what video game victim was playing when he was shot in the shoulder.

Also in News

Recreational Weed Will Be Legal in Missouri Starting Thursday

By Monica Obradovic

Weed

St. Louis Hills Man Designs Security App to Combat Crime

By Monica Obradovic

Tom Scheifler, a software programmer and St. Louis Hills resident.

Drunkards Rejoice: Taco Bell Rated Most Popular Fast Food Chain in Missouri

By Monica Obradovic

Missouri's north star

Hartmann: A County Government Without Honor

By Ray Hartmann

The county council has just appealed a settlement over Tim Fitch's pension after reaching an agreement months ago to settle.
More

Digital Issue

November 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us