OnlyFeud: Supermodel Sisters’ Family Row Over OnlyFans

Sisters Kate and Lottie Moss used to be close—so close that in 2020, during lockdown, they chose to live together. But recently, the sisters have been through a bit of a rift. Most of the family stopped speaking to Lottie altogether after the model chose to strip down for the camera on OnlyFans.

20 years Kate’s junior, Lottie Moss began modeling at the tender age of 16. More than once the model has spoken out about how detrimental it was to her development to be in front of a camera that way at such a young age. Said the model in 2022, “Being in a toxic industry at a very young age took its toll on me... having my every move watched since I was 16 has been difficult for my mental health.”

It shouldn’t come as any surprise that a woman who was pressured into being sexualized by the modeling industry so young chose to turn the tables in her favor by claiming ownership of when and how she was being sexualized.

But wasn’t Kate Moss a model who was known for the sexy images she posed for at the behest of Calvin Klein?

Yes.

However, their careers have different financial implications. Kate's traditional modeling career brought substantial wealth and status, making her a media darling and setting a high bar within the family. While lucrative, Lottie’s work on OnlyFans doesn’t carry the same degree of societal prestige, leading to a complicated dynamic where financial success does not equate to social approval.

The key difference between Kate’s success and Lottie’s? Kate was chosen, and Lottie made a choice.

When women choose to profit from their sexuality, they often face criticism and judgment, not only from the public but also from those closest to them. Such was the case with Lottie, as she faced backlash from her family in 2021 when it became known that she’d chosen to become an OnlyFans content creator after her move to Los Angeles. The tension with her family, particularly her half-sister– and fellow model– Kate, reflects a broader societal divide on this issue. Traditional values and expectations can clash with modern notions of sexual empowerment, and those values and expectations often lead to conflicts that are not easily resolved.

LA is full of OF creators and XXX stars, so it’s no surprise that model-turned-creator Lottie found a community there. But she was unprepared for the pariah treatment she got when she returned to the UK.

However, it would seem that the family is at least attempting to mend fences, and is speaking to one another again. Kate and Lottie were pictured with other family members at their father’s 80th birthday party in East Sussex. The sisters, their elder brother, his girlfriend, and Kate’s daughter Lila all appeared to enjoy their time together.

Are they burying the hatchet with Lottie?

Time will tell. But given that Lila has also chosen to honor family tradition and enter the modeling industry, one would hope that the rest of the family is able to recognize that OnlyFans has given Lottie a sense of control and safety after an adolescence spent in such a brutal industry.

Regardless of where the wind blows for the Moss family, Lottie has made it clear that she’ll be taking care of herself as she sees fit; wearing skimpy dresses and furry pink boots for the camera.