10 Best Clothing Manufacturers: Get Custom Apparel Services Instantly

Clothing brands and retailers strategically partner with clothing manufacturers to suffice the global demand; however, out of millions of factories churning out garments day in and day out globally, it’s always a daunting task for clothing buyers to find the right manufacturers.

In this article, we have compiled a list of the 10 best clothing manufacturers in the industry that have earned a reputation over the years for producing high-quality clothing with low MOQ, providing exceptional customer service, and staying at the forefront of the latest fashion trends.

The 10 Best Clothing Manufacturers

1. Appareify: Your reliable partner for all custom-made clothing

2. Billoomi Fashion: Follows “Manufacturing Made Easy” mantra

3. Steve Apparel: Suitable for both small as well as large fashion buyers

4. Zega Apparel: Lowers inventory risks in streetwear and casual apparel segments

5. DSA Manufacturing: A perfect mix of art, craftsmanship, and apparel

6. Hawthorn: Sustainability and tech-enabled manufacturing go hand-in-hand

7. Elza Clothing: A specialized clothing manufacturer based in Turkey

8. Zeria Textile : End-to-end service provider for the fashion brands

9. ARGYLE Haus of Apparel: Banking on a ‘Made in America’ theme to produce high-end clothing

10. Urth Apparel: Brings Italy, Peru, and the USA together in its manufacturing business

Grow Your Business by Associating with the Best Clothing Manufacturers

There are countless options available for fashion brands today to get their products made; however, not all manufacturers can offer sustainable apparel production, customization services, and have the ability to produce clothing under low MOQ policy for all-scale bulk orders. Below are 10 great clothing manufacturers that can make your ideas into reality.

1. Appareify - Your Go-to Place for All Custom-Made Clothing

Appareify, a China-based leader in providing custom-made OEM clothing manufacturing solutions, was established with a clear vision to cater to the production and procurement requirements of independent fashion brands, SMEs, and e-commerce retailers. Appareify aims to empower anyone with a creative idea to launch their fashion label and unleash a realm of infinite possibilities.

Appareify is a known name that can produce low quantities of garments and cater to the demands of big fashion buyers – thanks to its flexible production set-up with new-age technologies. Appareify has a team of skilled fashion designers and manufacturing experts collaborating to deliver top-quality finished clothing products to fashion brands.

The company holds strength and expertise in producing high-end clothing products such as t-shirts, activewear, swimwear, legging, underwear, kid’s clothing, hoodie, etc. Moreover, Appareify sees each project as a partnership, emphasizing quality and creativity.

2. Billoomi Fashion - Follows “Manufacturing Made Easy” Mantra

India-based clothing manufacturer Billoomi Fashion is a family-owned business that has been around for over 18 years now. Being a 100% custom garment manufacturer, Billoomi Fashion can produce fashion garments that require technical expertise, such as swimwear, activewear, lingerie, beachwear, and t-shirts, and banks on ethical production, inclusivity, and women-led operations.

Billoomi Fashion specializes in high-quality fashion and caters to as low MOQ as 25 pieces per color per style, making it easy for small fashion businesses, D2C brands, and startups to source clothing products and stay competitive in the manufacturing industry. They also have a fully equipped facility for designers and innovators to customize their designs following trends and consumer demands.

3. Steve Apparel - The Best Clothing Manufacturer for Small to Large Clothing Brands

Steve Apparel – a known name in clothing customization – is an Ohio (USA)-based clothing manufacturer that produces products ranging from hoodies, jackets, kidswear, jeans, and underwear to t-shirts, lingerie, swimwear, leggings, and hats.

The company accepts a low MOQ of 50 pieces per design. It assures buyers of a seamless procurement process from raw materials to trims and accessories because it’s connected with the world’s best raw material providers. What’s noteworthy is Steve Apparel’s ability to offer value addition through in-built fabric printing (both digital and screen) and embroidery set-up.

Touted as a suitable manufacturer for both small and large fashion brands, Steve Apparel also holds a niche in providing clients with any specifications they want in their clothing lines with a desired level of quality.

4. Zega Apparel - The Best Custom Clothing Manufacturers USA

Pakistan-based clothing manufacturing company Zega Apparel is a premium fashion manufacturing company that aims at helping fashion designers and entrepreneurs kick-start their fashion businesses and manage their supply chains.

Began as a flagship project in a small room with a team of 4 people, Zega Apparel specializes in creating high-quality streetwear and casual apparel for men and women. The company has gained a reputation for its innovative designs and attention to detail in past years of business.

Zega Apparel also lowers the inventory risk for brands and e-commerce companies – precisely one of the headache issues for fashion buyers today, as it eliminates the need for keeping deadstock with its small MOQ approach. The company accepts an MOQ of 50 pieces per design.

5. DSA Manufacturing - A Premium Clothing Manufacturer Based in the UK

DSA Manufacturing is a UK-based clothing company that creates a one-stop solution to launch a new brand. The company uses high-quality fabrics to produce long-lasting garments for global clients.

DSA Manufacturing offers a range of products, including dresses, tops, skirts, pants, and jackets, known for their unique silhouettes, bold prints, and playful use of color. The company prides itself on using high-quality fabrics and expert craftsmanship in the production process. DSA Manufacturing has been featured in several fashion publications and has gained a following among celebrities and influencers.

6. Hawthorn - Producing Custom Garments for Startup Clothing Brands at the Lowest MOQ

Another UK-based clothing manufacturer on the list is Hawthorn which keeps sustainability above all in its business. The company has received a low minimum order quantity of as low as just 50 pieces per design; moreover, it follows ethical standards set by buyers around the globe in every department from procurement to final delivery.

Over the years, Hawthorn has carved its niche in manufacturing custom apparel such as sweatshirts, sportswear, lingerie, swimwear, t-shirt, activewear, kidswear, and even uniforms. Hawthorn can offer affordable pricing even in small quantity orders by using a state-of-the-art technological set-up.

7. Elza Clothing - Delivering High-Quality Fashion Design and Long Lasting Clothing

Elza Clothing, founded in 2016, is a clothing manufacturer based in Istanbul, Turkey. The company produces high-quality fashion garments for domestic and international markets.

The factory has a range of production capabilities, including design, fabric sourcing, pattern-making, cutting, and sewing. They work with various fabrics, including cotton, linen, wool, and synthetic blends, and use advanced production techniques to ensure that the clothing is both durable and fashionable.

Elza Clothing has excelled in knitwear and woven wear segments by producing a wide range of high-end t-shirts, footwear, headwear, and neckwear. The company's clients include fashion brands, wholesalers, and retailers in North America, Europe, and Asia.

8. Zeria Textile - The Most Prestigious Woven Fabric & Apparel Manufacturer of Turkey

Established in 2012, Zeria Textile – an Istanbul (Turkey)-based premium clothing manufacturer – began business as a fabric converter, and it has evolved into an industry leader today both in fabric design and private label manufacturing.

The company offers end-to-end solutions to the buyers with its fully vertically integrated set-up, offering solutions such as fabric development, product, production of garments, and delivery – all under one roof. development

Zeria Textile has gained a reputation for delivering premium quality clothing to the denim, swimwear, contemporary, activewear, and junior markets. Since Zeria Textile has one of the largest circular knitting mills and clothing production units in Turkey; hence, it has tight control over pricing.

9. ARGYLE Haus of Apparel - A Los Angeles-Based Award-Winning Clothing Manufacturer

ARGYLE Haus of Apparel is a Los Angeles (USA)-based premium fashion design house and clothing manufacturing company that offers services to fashion designers, growth-stage fashion companies, and domestic brands.

Led by a team of leading business experts, technical designers, pattern makers, and skilled tailors who have over many years of combined working experience in the apparel manufacturing industries, ARGYLE Haus of Apparel produces high-quality apparel items such as outerwear, activewear lingerie, swimwear, and uniforms.

The company proudly aims at bringing clothing production back to the USA, following the mantra ‘Made in America’. Markedly, the manufacturer can also provide its customers with digital renderings and mock-ups of the design before production to save sample wastage.

10. Urth Apparel - An Apparel Manufacturer for Top Quality Clothing

As one of the best sustainable clothing manufacturing companies, Urth Apparel came to existence as its founder felt the apparel shouldn’t have been made the way they were being made by others. Urth Apparel follows a simple yet powerful strategy – ‘Do it right, Take care of the planet, and Take care of your workers.’

Urth Apparel manufactures luxury clothing items in Italy, basic products in Peru, and t-shirts and tank tops in the USA. The company is vertically-integrated, offering high-quality fabrics made of high-quality and certified fibers such as Pima Cotton, Bamboo, Modal, Tencel, Viscose, Lycra, and Nylon.

Conclusion

Choosing a suitable clothing manufacturer is essential to the success of any fashion brand. The manufacturers listed above have gained substantial reputations in the fashion industry for their sharp business acumen, technical expertise, impeccable customer service, and staying at the forefront of the latest fashion trends. Whether you’re a small business or a large brand, these manufacturers offer several services to help you take your fashion business to the next level.