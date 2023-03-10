MMA Athletes Love Cannabis!

Daniel Rodriguez - This up-and-coming MMA fighter credits cannabis with helping him get into top form, even though he didn’t make his professional debut until the age of 28 (a bit old for this sport). He says that it helps him stay mentally focused and really get into the zone.

He said, “Any time you see me smoking, the next thing you will see me doing is working out or training,” Rodriguez says. “I think it’d be different if I smoked and didn’t work out or wasn’t doing what I’m supposed to be doing.”

Ronda Rousey - Unless you’ve been living under a rock for awhile, you’ve undoubtedly heard of Ronda Rousey. This top MMA female fighter has not only made a name for herself in the fighting ring, but has also made the cross-over to mainstream entertainment and product endorsements

But a string of difficult fighting years and personal problems caused this fighter to take a step back from the sport. She’s back in full form and though it’s uncertain if she actually partakes in the herb these days, she did in the past. She has also made her support of cannabis for athletes well known.

Jon Jones - One of the greatest fighters to step in the ring, Jon Jones has not been shy about his struggles in the past with fame, fortune and substance abuse. While he kicked the cocaine, he still enjoys a toke every now and then.

Sean O’Malley - Thin-but-lethal UFC fighter is often seen on social media with a huge joint in his hand, toking away. He’s not shy about his cannabis usage, especially when he fights. He has even toked up with Snoop Dogg himself! He credits cannabis with helping him recover from fights and stay mentally focused when in the ring.

Pain and soreness recovery

Anti-inflammation and injury recovery

Resting and relief from muscles fatigue

Mental awareness and stimulation

Cannabis topicals are cannabis-infused lotions, creams and salves. Rub these topicals on your sore muscles for instant relief - and they don’t show up on drug tests!

To relax after a heavy workout or even just a long day, try Clovr Cannabis’ Animal Mintz Disposable Distillate Vape Pen

Need to get energized for a workout? This vape pen is also excellent to get those creative juices going or to clean your house!

