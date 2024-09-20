Blonde OnlyFans model sweet talked me into $75 video

Are you looking for a fit tatted up dirty blonde who is willing to show you all of her naughty side on OnlyFans? Then look no further then Leena WIld’s VIP page. Her membership fee is low to get in, but you’ll want to pay to get to the really saucy stuff.

Leena is a tatted up, petite size model with a fit sexy body. She currently hosts immaculate 30 triple D’s and a perfect fit ass. On her VIP page she promises a wide variety of juicy content, including livestreams, boy on girl, girl on girl, toys, sexting, custom content, and much more! Her membership to her page is dirt cheap too. For the initial asking ticket of only $3, you can begin messaging her and taking advantage of some of this content.

However, once you do pay this entry fee, you realize most of these “features” are only on-demand via DM requests. On the page itself, you’re hardly going to find much besides what is on any non-VIP page. You can see her wearing panties, highly revealing swimsuits, a few steamy sauna shots, but there isn’t much else. The content on her page is highly repetitive and sterile for most users who are desensitized to this level of nudity at this point. This isn’t as much a VIP page as it is a regular modeling page, with just a hint of extra spice.

To go beyond this, you’ll have to hit her up in her message box. She’s actually quite responsive and sweet to interact with. She seemed genuinely interested in me compared to other content creators I have previously interacted with. I directly asked for some guy on girl action because I was feeling eager to see her in a sex scene, and it wasn’t already available on her page. Her fee was pretty staggering, a whopping $75! So much for calling Leena’s account pretty cost effective. I was then given a lovely 15-minute video of exactly what I requested.

After watching the video several times, I’m still not sure I squeezed out all $75 worth of my investment. It was, however, a pretty comprehensive bit of raw pornography with a satisfying ending. The video is seen from a first person point of view from the man’s perspective. It helps you imagine yourself as her host. I absolutely love that! She starts off with a strip tease, then gets into a passionate oral session with her faceless man. She sucks his cock and balls for a good third of the video before moving on to bouncing on his dick for the next several minutes. Finally, he gets on top of her, where she spreads her legs so you can get an amazing view of her hot pussy, and her full triple D breasts. He then pounds her and makes her moan very authentically until the end of the video. They both seem to cum at the very end. Like I said, great video!

I scrolled through a lot of her automated messages, and she invited me to opt-in to see other spicy content of hers. I was shocked to find that most of what was on offer was far more tame and not for a whole lot less then what I had just paid. Her asking price for photos and short clips of her was around $50! There are plenty of better deals out there for the same level of content for the user to get their fix of sexy action. OnlyFans is full of women equally sexy, with VIP pages well exceeding this level of “spice” before you even opt into custom content.

There is a balancing act most content creators have to get right, that I find is often muddled. You have to balance out good membership fee content, while still leaving wiggle room to justify another level of spicier opted-in content once you message the content creator. Leena Wild is just one more user who hasn’t quite found that balance. Her initial offering is a little generic and dry, and the next level up when you message her is far too expensive. Don’t get me wrong, Leena is super attractive, lust worthy in her own right, and very accommodating running her account, but despite this I don’t feel she struck the right balance to make the user see the value amongst other options.

I did a little bit of reflecting on asking myself why her content was not worth the asking price. The conclusion goes beyond Leena herself. She is a symptom of a very human trend to be liked by everyone. So many content creators, or even people on social media try so hard to fold into a cult of personality. I’ve seen far too many women pose in photographs with too much makeup, a very stoic face, very botoxed features, breasts implants, and so on. Leena absolutely fits this mold to a fault. Everything about her outward appearance feels generic, and so it's hard to really get too invested in her. Don’t get me wrong, she's gorgeous, sexy, and it is satisfying to unveil all of her naughty content. But I promise you’ve seen this before, for free on the internet somewhere, or on another account on OnlyFans or instagram. That is inherently where the value falls short for me.

If you have no price sensitivity for this kind of content, and want to invest in Leena, ignore this rant and subscribe to her. She runs a great page overall, and I’m sure she can make a living pleasing her fans because she is attentive and will make you cum multiple times over. But, you will have to make some payments to get there.

Content Quality: 3/5

Connection: 4/5

Personalization:4/5