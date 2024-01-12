10 Events to Celebrate MLK Day in 2024 St. Louis

The three-day weekend is packed with ways to commemorate the holiday — and take action

By on Fri, Jan 12, 2024 at 11:08 am

click to enlarge Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1963 at the Civil Rights March on Washington, D.C. - NATIONAL ARCHIVES AND RECORDS ADMINISTRATION
NATIONAL ARCHIVES AND RECORDS ADMINISTRATION
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1963 at the Civil Rights March on Washington, D.C.

The Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr. helped change the world with his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech, delivered during the March on Washington in 1963. And as one of the most notable leaders of the U.S. civil rights movement, the Baptist minister and activist played a key role in the movement for civil and economic equality for African Americans from the mid-1950s until his assassination in 1968. 

Each year, on the third Monday of January, we remember his legacy nationwide. 

This Monday, January 13, and the weekend following up to it, celebrate King with one of the following St. Louis MLK Day commemorations:

Centennial Christian Church of St. Louis
Kick off your MLK Day celebration Saturday, January 13, with a Unity Gathering in Fountain Park (located across from the church at 4950 Fountain Avenue) with the Centennial Christian Church starting at 9:30 a.m., which will then be followed by a teach-in event at the church. The family-friendly event promises a day of learning skills that can positively strengthen the collective voice and impact neighborhoods and communities in St. Louis, as well as fun, food and fellowship. To register, visit Centennial Christian Church on Facebook.

2024 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration: Boldly Embracing a Legacy of Greatness
On Sunday, January 14, the free, annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration will be held at the Farrell Auditorium (One Fine Arts Drive) from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The celebration will highlight the richness of the Black experience in America with original theatrical work created and performed by Kathryn Bentley, Geovonday Jones and Jacqueline Thompson. The program will also include speaker Rebeccah Bennett, founder and principal of Emerging Wisdom and a call to action from Marcus A. Creighton, on behalf of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., Epsilon Lambda Chapter.

Missouri History Museum MLK Community Celebration
Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. throughout the holiday weekend at the Missouri History Museum (5700 Lindell Boulevard) with their MLK Community Celebration. Friday, January 12; Saturday, January 13, and Monday, January 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., take part in the Activist City: Creating Community in St. Louis to learn more about the people, places and issues that inspired activists in the past. All weekend long there will be youth activism workshops, meaningful conversations on race and social justice, storytelling, movement with Mama Lisa and craft workshops. On Sunday afternoon there will be an MLK Commemoration and gospel concert followed by an after-hours, all-levels yoga class set to live gospel music with The Collective STL. For a complete schedule, visit the Missouri History Museum’s website.

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra
On Monday, January 15, at 7 p.m., the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra will be performing at the Manchester United Methodist Church (129 Woods Mill Road, Manchester) to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The St. Louis Symphony IN UNISON Chorus Young Artists and SLSO musicians will take the stage, led by esteemed director Kevin McBeth, for an evening filled with inspiration and thoughtful reflection.This free performance is open to the public and requires no reservations.

Washington University’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration
Washington University will be holding their 37th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration on Monday, January 15 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Graham Chapel on campus. The free and public event will honor the legacy of Dr. King and the impact he has made on those who carry the torch for humanity. Livestream will be available for those unable to attend in person.

Let the Dream Ring
The Bayer YMCA (5555 Page Boulevard) is having their 39th annual commemorative breakfast and awards ceremony, in honor of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday, January 15 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. To register visit their website.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday at the University of Missouri–St. Louis
On Monday, January 15, 2024, the University of Missouri-St. Louis is having their Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday celebration in the Touhill Performing Art Center (1 Touhill Circle) at 11 a.m. This year’s theme is Economic Justice: Honoring Dr. King’s Legacy and Fight to End Economic Inequality and Poverty with keynote speaker Benjamin Jealous, former NAACP president, equality activist and executive director of the Sierra Club. For additional information, please contact the UMSL Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at [email protected].

2024 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration
Join the St. Louis Community College in Florissant Valley and North County Churches Uniting for Racial Harmony and Justice for their annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration on Tuesday, January 16 at the Florissant Valley Student Center (3400 Pershall Road, Ferguson). The event starts at 6 p.m. but guests are welcome to come at 5 p.m. to enjoy light refreshments. The livestreamed and in-person event will include inspiring speeches, celebrating excellence in the community with a formal award presentation and more. Rev. Darryl Gray, a 40-plus-year veteran of the Civil and Human Rights Movement in the United States and Canada, will be the keynote speaker at the event and will speak to this year’s theme: "Now is the Time."

Annual Mid-St. Louis County Martin Luther King, Jr. Weekend Celebration
Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day all weekend with the annual Mid-St. Louis County Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration: “Character of the Man of the Year.” The event will consist of a leadership and prayer breakfast, a community service project, a parade followed by a program and guest speakers. On Saturday, January 13, take part in the Beautification Project at 12 p.m. at 5955 Martin Luther King Drive. Sunday, January 14, there will be a MLK Unity Worship Service at 10:45 a.m. at Calvary Bible Church (825 Graham Road). Monday, January 15, the 2.2 mile parade will begin at 11 a.m. at Normandy High School (6701 St. Charles Rock Road, Wllston). Then at 12 p.m., the MLK program and guest speakers will be at Barack Obama Elementary School (Jennings Station Road, Pine Lawn). RSVP your attendance and participation on the Young Voices’ website.

Lincoln Memorial Rally
On Sunday, January 14, the Missouri Progressive Missionary Baptist State Convention and the St. Louis Progressive Missionary Baptist District Association will hold a collective of faith, civil rights and labor leaders to recreate the historic Lincoln Memorial Rally of 1963 at the Christ Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church (1341 Kingshighway Boulevard). Participating in the program will be representatives of the following organizations: Missouri AFLCIO, Urban League, NAACP St. Louis City and County, A. Philip Randolph Institute, National Black Catholic Congress, Catholic Diocese of St. Louis, Young Voices with Action, St. Louis Metropolitan Clergy Coalition, American Federation for Government Employees, Jewish Community Relations Council of St. Louis and others.

