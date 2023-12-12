Get a Sneak Peek of New Chain of Rocks Park Opening in 2024

click to enlarge Courtesy photo With the help of local tax dollars, private donations and a $990,000 grant from the National Parks Service, Great Rivers Greenway has brought life back into the historic Chain of Rocks Bridge site.

Great Rivers Greenway will open a new Chain of Rocks Park just in time for spring.

The new park will be on the Missouri side of the Old Chain of Rocks Bridge and will aim to bring people to the site on a regular basis with enhancements in safety, security, event opportunities and the facilities needed to support them.

Since 2019, Great Rivers Greenway, partners and community members have worked together to plan and design a new vision for the Old Chain of Rocks Bridge site at the western end of the historic Route 66 Bridge.



"This is something that has been coming from community engagement for years," says Vice President of Communications Emma Klues. "The planning effort was throughout 2019, 2020 and 2021, but we've heard from the community about this site for the last 10 to 20 years."



Kluse says they've had a lot of different stakeholders help with the project.



"Some are neighbors nearby, some are people who use the greenway and the bridge quite a bit, some are organizations that like to plan events there, so working with are stakeholders and partners to figure out the key needs for this space, so not just the bridge itself but this park surrounding the Missouri side of the bridge," she says.



With the help of local tax dollars, private donations and a $990,000 grant from the National Parks Service through the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership programs, Great Rivers Greenway has been able to bring back life into the 16-acre outdoor space.

click to enlarge

"One thing that came up a lot was enhancing the natural features, the habitats and the environment in the area; the amenities for daily users and special events as well as safety and security features," Klues says. "Years and years ago it used to be a place where there were car break in so we closed it for a while and we're excited to open it and have those security measures."



To address those security concerns, the new park will feature a gated entrance, staff on site during peak hours, fencing around the site, lighting in the parking lot, video surveillance cameras and emergency phone. It will also have a permeable parking lot and an overflow grass lot, picnic pavilion for group events, restrooms for daily use, a drinking fountain, direct walking and biking access to the historic bridge with overlook and an event lawn and food truck area with water and electricity for community events.

To help preserve the natural environment, the wetlands and woodlands have been restored and will provide food and shelter for native wildlife. There will also be a new one and a half acre reconstructed prairie, unpaved footpath through native habitats in the prairie, rain gardens to reduce storm-water runoff and signs explaining native habitats and nature-based storm-water management. There will also be local artwork displayed that reflects the Mississippi Flyway migratory route and Chain of Rocks river geology.



"Construction will finish in February, and we will be having a big opening celebration in April," Klues says .



For more information and progress updates, visit Great Rivers Greenway’s website.

