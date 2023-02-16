Jon Hamm Gives All the Right Answers in Interview About St. Louis

Hamm calls Ivan Barbashev of the St. Louis Blues “Barbie” because, you know, he’s down.

Hamm says his dad used to work near the “old barn.” Instant cred. If you know, you know.

Hamm includes Ted Drewes, Café Napoli, Union Loafers and Annie Gunn’s is among his favorite restaurants in town.

Hamm says he used to bartend for Blues players at Cardwell’s in Clayton.

Everyone’s favorite St. Louis hottie is back in the news talking up his favorite STL people, places and things.Ya boy Jon Hamm was interviewed by Frank Cusumano for the(just that already isSt. Louis), and in the exchange he takes every opportunity to drop some serious local knowledge. He might live in Los Angeles now, but to hear him talk, Hamm is still living that toasted ravioli, Bread Co., Highway Farty Far life.In the short exchange, Hamm name-drops a ton of St. Louis icons. Here are some parts that stood out:"Oh, I don’t root for the Rams," Hamm says. "Whoever said that is woefully mistaken. The last time I rooted for the Rams, Kurt Warner was the quarterback.”High five, Hammer. You know what’s up.