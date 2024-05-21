St. Louis' New Museum of Illusions Is Ready to Book Your Visit

But it's not until this weekend that a visit to the repurposed industrial site can include admission to the Museum of Illusion, part of a fast-growing chain of private museums that might seem more at home in Las Vegas than St. Louis.
The interactive (and highly Instagrammable) museum was founded in Croatia in 2015 by Roko Živković and Tomislav Pamuković, another entry into the "experience" category that the world seems to be increasingly seeking out. There are now nearly 50 locations across the globe, with 25 states represented (this will be the first for Missouri).
The 9,000-square-foot St. Louis location opens this Friday, May 24. Tickets start at $20 and are now available online at moistlouis.com.
"We wanted to create a space where guests of all backgrounds and abilities could come together to explore, learn, and have fun," say Steve Garmon, general manager for the St. Louis location, in a press release. "The Museum of Illusions St. Louis is not just a museum; it's a place where imagination knows no bounds, and every visitor can become a part of the art."
Promotional materials promise popular features from other locations, including the Walk-in Kaleidoscope, Vortex Tunnel and Infinity Room, "each designed to challenge perception and ignite the senses." But that's not all.
"At the Museum of Illusions St. Louis," the press release explains, "guests can expect to encounter a diverse array of exhibits specially curated for this location, including an enchanting baseball player who seems unable to take his eyes off visitors, an upside-down traditional smokehouse, and an engaging reinterpretation of St. Louis' iconic city hall."
City Hall as an optical illusion? Now that's something we can get behind.
