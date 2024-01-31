Museum of Illusions Eyes City Foundry STL Location

click to enlarge Courtesy Museum of Illusion The infinity room at the Museum of Illusion.

The Museum of Illusions seems to have its sights set on a new location in City Foundry STL.

The new(ish) museum-concept applied for an interior building permit with the city. The request is in progress and has yet to be approved, according to the city.

The hands-on museum boasts mind-bending, highly Instagrammable exhibits where visitors can reconnect with their inner child.

In addition to rooms that make it appear as if you are upside down, and mirrors that make it look as though you stretch on for infinity, the museum displays 3D and holographic art.

Founders Roko Živković and Tomislav Pamuković, two friends from the capital of Croatia, opened their first museum in 2015. Since then, the concept has expanded to more than 40 locations worldwide, according to the company.

“Their main goal was to introduce the concept of edutainment, offering visitors the perfect mix of education and entertainment through various interactive and photogenic exhibits and rooms of illusion,” according to museum officials.

“The Museum of Illusions aims to entertain, educate, and inspire visitors by offering a deeper understanding of the complexities of human perception,” according to the company. “Explore the mysteries of vision, the science of light, and the power of the human brain in a playful and interactive environment.”



