New Circus Pop-up Bar Set to Transform Lemmons Next Month

The immersive experience promises to make all your dreams come true

By on Mon, Jan 29, 2024 at 6:07 am

Infinite Wonder Productions' Circus of Dreams is coming to St. Louis on Friday, February 2.
Courtesy of Infinite Wonder Productions
Infinite Wonder Productions' Circus of Dreams is coming to St. Louis on Friday, February 2.

The circus is coming to town — the Circus of Dreams, that is. 

Infinite Wonder Productions will present its brand new circus pop-up experience starting Friday, February 2, at Lemmons Restaurant (5800 Gravois Avenue) in South City. 

With various showtimes, the 90-minute immersive and interactive adventure will make your dreams come true as you're transported through the City of Dreams with top-tier performances and a magical carnival atmosphere.

This one-of-a-kind circus will captivate its crowd with a mesmerizing starry sky, an illuminated mirror maze, wishing well of dreams and plenty of photo opportunities.

No circus is complete without snacks — cotton candy, popcorn and some circus inspired cocktails will be available for purchase.

The event will include circus decor, a starry sky, an illuminated mirror maze, wishing well of dreams and several photo opportunities.
Courtesy of Infinite Wonder Productions
The event will include circus decor, a starry sky, an illuminated mirror maze, wishing well of dreams and several photo opportunities.

Bring the kids or enjoy the late-night, adult-only show for $35 per ticket for general admission or $175 for VIP. 

General admission includes entrance to the 90-minute immersive circus experience show, access to the immersive atmosphere and installations and access to photo opportunities. The VIP package includes entrance to the circus experience show, premium viewing area, a surprise souvenir, access to the immersive atmosphere, installations and photo opportunities.

Tickets are available on the Infinite Wonder Productions’ website.

