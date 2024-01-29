New Circus Pop-up Bar Set to Transform Lemmons Next Month

The circus is coming to town — the Circus of Dreams, that is.
Infinite Wonder Productions will present its brand new circus pop-up experience starting Friday, February 2, at Lemmons Restaurant (5800 Gravois Avenue) in South City.
With various showtimes, the 90-minute immersive and interactive adventure will make your dreams come true as you're transported through the City of Dreams with top-tier performances and a magical carnival atmosphere.
This one-of-a-kind circus will captivate its crowd with a mesmerizing starry sky, an illuminated mirror maze, wishing well of dreams and plenty of photo opportunities.
No circus is complete without snacks — cotton candy, popcorn and some circus inspired cocktails will be available for purchase.
Bring the kids or enjoy the late-night, adult-only show for $35 per ticket for general admission or $175 for VIP.
General admission includes entrance to the 90-minute immersive circus experience show, access to the immersive atmosphere and installations and access to photo opportunities. The VIP package includes entrance to the circus experience show, premium viewing area, a surprise souvenir, access to the immersive atmosphere, installations and photo opportunities.
Tickets are available on the Infinite Wonder Productions’ website.
