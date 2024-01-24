St. Louis Printmaker Brian Lathan Can't Stop Making Art

Through narrative prints and sculptures, he unearths the world ’s hidden stories

By on Wed, Jan 24, 2024 at 6:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Brian Lathan in his Luminary studio.
Jessica Rogen
Brian Lathan in his Luminary studio.

The personal mixes with the surreal with the mythical in Brian Latham's artwork. Take, for example, his print Know You're No Remedy.

At first glance, it's a realistic scene. A boy sits on a stool in what's clearly a classroom. He wears a dunce cap and behind him is a chalkboard where he's been writing lines. "I will accept mediocrity," he's penned over and over again. Then things get stranger. A sea of hands point at him. Looking closely, the viewer can see that his stool is actually a wooden horse. Behind him towers a shadow, but it's not just darkness. Within it, the boy's inner self kneels in a field of flowers, picking some and placing them in a bucket, a crown of flowers floating above his head.

Lathan, 36, made the print's block for the Foundry Art Center's "block party" — where artists come together to print using a literal steamroller — and it came directly from his personal experiences as an art instructor and shop tech, and having colleagues and students second guess his every statement, often to the detriment of the print.

"There was always this element of, like, 'OK, I'll do it your way,'" he says. "I reference this idea of dismissing someone's expertise by making them out to be the odd one; this is why [the] figure sits in the center ... on a high horse."

Another of the St. Louis printmaker and sculptor's works depicts a boy whose head is half open; he's sipping a cup of lemonade, and within his open skull, a figure sits on the dock of a house raised on piles, fishing right into the same cup. In another, a man has a birdcage for a head, and he grasps for the bird, which radiates light. Each blends in an aspect of magical realism and seems to hold a whole story, dark or light, within it.

click to enlarge Brian Lathan's Know You're No Remedy.
Courtesy Brian Lathan
Brian Lathan's Know You're No Remedy.

"There are these elements where you feel the spiritual aspect of the world," Lathan says. "I, ultimately, just want everyone to be able to be like, 'I feel this moment.'"

It is, indeed, easy to feel the moment while gazing at one of Lathan's works. That's thanks to the skill of the artist's craft but also his devotion to the field: Since dipping his toes into the art world, Lathan has never left, not even for a moment.

For Lathan, it all began when he was an artistic kid growing up in St. Louis and moving around from north city to south city to Midtown with his family. His interest and his skill seemed to belong to him and him alone. The only person in his family who was artistic was his father, and he was in prison while Lathan was growing up — though he'd sometimes send a handmade card with a cartoon character he'd drawn on it.

"I just kind of started drawing, and I really, really enjoyed it," Lathan recalls. "And then I kept drawing."

But it wasn't until Lathan got to Sumner High School that he had his eyes opened to the art world. For the first time, he had a dedicated art teacher who wasn't also an English or math instructor. And that teacher had all their students participate in the Pasta House Great Works of Art contest — where everyone reimagined an artwork to include pasta.

Lathan took on the Pietà, which depicts Mary holding the crucified Jesus on her lap. In his version, she was using a bowl of spaghetti to try to revive him.

"Weirdly, it wasn't bad," Lathan says. Then he got to the show and saw all the other work, in mediums that he didn't even know existed. "I think I was like, 'Oh, I could feel the coolness of the water, but I still had to dip my toe in.'"

That revelation brought on a bottomless hunger for art in Lathan. In turn, that propelled him to summer classes at Art Alliance and then to the University of Missouri-Columbia, where he studied art for a year before transferring to Saint Louis University.

click to enlarge Brian Lathan’s narrative prints contain whole stories with layers of meaning and elements of the fantastical.
Courtesy Brian Lathan
Brian Lathan’s narrative prints contain whole stories with layers of meaning and elements of the fantastical.
He took as many different classes as he could — drawing, painting and ceramics — picking up as many hours as possible and continuing to make his work late into the night. Then, at SLU, Lathan took a printmaking class, drawn by the idea of a practice that would tap drawing but also allow him to play with color as he created different versions of the print. "I fell in love with printmaking," Lathan says.

He found another love in sculpture after graduating SLU. Determined to stay in the art world, he started taking classes at St. Louis Community College-Meramec as a sort of homemade post-college residency. There, a sculpture on campus propelled him into sculpture class, and he discovered that the 3D aspect of the media allowed him to "present a narrative moment from various perspectives and [that] can more playfully direct or misdirect viewers." He also began working as a shop tech in printmaking, and found that he liked teaching.

Earning his MFA at Southern Illinois University Carbondale helped Lathan develop the conceptual side of his practice and introduced him to mold making, which he views as an extension of printmaking.

But after graduating, Lathan didn't leave academia. Instead, he dove into teaching and still adjuncts at various schools around town while working out of his studio at the the Luminary on Cherokee, never leaving art behind for long.

"I'm just always thinking of what I would do, or I'm thinking of ideas," he says. "This is how my world is looking, and you might not see it. ... I feel like my job is to present the world back to itself and hope that people can relate or people get a new introduction to something that they missed."

Catch Brian Lathan's work in person through April 9 at the annual exhibition at the Angad Arts Hotel (3550 Samuel Shepard Drive), beginning January 26 in the final art faculty exhibition at Fontbonne (6800 Wydown Boulevard) or from February 1 to March 14 at the Contemporary Colors exhibit at the Kavanagh Gallery of Fine Line Creative Arts Center (37W570 Bolcum Road, St. Charles, Illinois). Find him online at blathan.myportfolio.com.

Related
Clockwise from top right: Brian Lathan, Simiya Sudduth and Jasmine Raskas.

3 St. Louis Artists to Watch in 2024: Brian Lathan, Jasmine Raskas and Simiya Sudduth are ready to break out

Related
Simiya Sudduth

Simiya Sudduth Is Healing St. Louis Mural by Mural: Their artwork explores the connection between public art and social practice

Related
Jasmine Raskas

Artist Jasmine Raskas Wants to Keep St. Louis Weird: The sculptor investigates the strange with riotous sculptures and installations


Email the author at [email protected]

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. Send her your food, arts, film, theater, music and other culture happenings.
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis County Library Is Bringing RuPaul Here — to Talk Books

By Jessica Rogen

RuPaul

A St. Louis High School Student Owns This Successful Boutique

By Paula Tredway

Style It Out

Preserving Community to Be Focus of Pulitzer's 'Lost Buildings' Event

By Sarah Fenske

The event is presented in conjunction with the last week of the art museum's Urban Archaeology: The Lost Buildings of St. Louis exhibit.

Darby Allin Is in St. Louis and Ready to Rumble

By Reuben Hemmer

Darby Allin at a favorite St. Louis spot: Sk8 Liborius.

Also in Arts & Culture

The Black Rep's Hold On! Brings the Struggle for Voting Rights to Life

By Tina Farmer

Hold On! tells the story of the voting rights movement in Selma, Alabama, and the contributions of leaders such as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King.

Mrs. Doubtfire, Now at the Fox Theatre, Delivers Laughs and More

By Tina Farmer

From left: Axel Bernard Rimmele (Christopher Hillard), Giselle Guiterrez (Lydia Hillard), Rob McClure (Euphegenia Doubtfire) and Kennedy Alexandra Pitney (Natalie Hillard) in Mrs. Doubtfire.

Nothing Like Live Theater: 3 Reflections on 2023

By Tina Farmer

The Rep closed out the year with It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.

Digital Issue

January 24, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us