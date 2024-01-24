3 St. Louis Artists to Watch in 2024

click to enlarge Clockwise from top right: Jessica Rogen, Courtesy Simiya Sudduth, Courtesy Jasmine Raskas Clockwise from top right: Brian Lathan, Simiya Sudduth and Jasmine Raskas.

Narrative prints filled with satisfying linework and whole worlds of layered meaning. Bright murals that draw upon tarot to deliver powerful messages about healing and equality. Riotous, psychedelically colored sculptures adorned with spikes that evoke science and the body.

These are the works of three of St. Louis' next great artists: Brian Lathan, Jasmine Raskas and Simiya Sudduth.

Though all have made their own successes and garnered acclaim for their works to this date — like so many of the artists who are finding their way in this affordable city with its supportive networks for creatives — they're also due much more in the coming years.

And we at the RFT wanted to be able to say that we got here first, hence the story that you're laying your eyes on right now. So read on to discover a tidbit of what they have to offer and why we're so excited to have their artwork in our pages.



Read the stories:





