3 St. Louis Artists to Watch in 2024

Brian Lathan, Jasmine Raskas and Simiya Sudduth are ready to break out

By on Wed, Jan 24, 2024 at 6:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Clockwise from top right: Brian Lathan, Simiya Sudduth and Jasmine Raskas.
Clockwise from top right: Jessica Rogen, Courtesy Simiya Sudduth, Courtesy Jasmine Raskas
Clockwise from top right: Brian Lathan, Simiya Sudduth and Jasmine Raskas.

Narrative prints filled with satisfying linework and whole worlds of layered meaning. Bright murals that draw upon tarot to deliver powerful messages about healing and equality. Riotous, psychedelically colored sculptures adorned with spikes that evoke science and the body.

These are the works of three of St. Louis' next great artists: Brian Lathan, Jasmine Raskas and Simiya Sudduth.

Though all have made their own successes and garnered acclaim for their works to this date — like so many of the artists who are finding their way in this affordable city with its supportive networks for creatives — they're also due much more in the coming years.

And we at the RFT wanted to be able to say that we got here first, hence the story that you're laying your eyes on right now. So read on to discover a tidbit of what they have to offer and why we're so excited to have their artwork in our pages.

Read the stories:

Related
Brian Lathan in his Luminary studio.

St. Louis Printmaker Brian Lathan Can't Stop Making Art: Through narrative prints and sculptures, he unearths the world ’s hidden stories

Related
Jasmine Raskas

Artist Jasmine Raskas Wants to Keep St. Louis Weird: The sculptor investigates the strange with riotous sculptures and installations

Related
Simiya Sudduth

Simiya Sudduth Is Healing St. Louis Mural by Mural: Their artwork explores the connection between public art and social practice


Email the author at [email protected]

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. Send her your food, arts, film, theater, music and other culture happenings.
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis County Library Is Bringing RuPaul Here — to Talk Books

By Jessica Rogen

RuPaul

A St. Louis High School Student Owns This Successful Boutique

By Paula Tredway

Style It Out

Darby Allin Is in St. Louis and Ready to Rumble

By Reuben Hemmer

Darby Allin at a favorite St. Louis spot: Sk8 Liborius.

Preserving Community to Be Focus of Pulitzer's 'Lost Buildings' Event

By Sarah Fenske

The event is presented in conjunction with the last week of the art museum's Urban Archaeology: The Lost Buildings of St. Louis exhibit.

Also in Arts & Culture

The Black Rep's Hold On! Brings the Struggle for Voting Rights to Life

By Tina Farmer

Hold On! tells the story of the voting rights movement in Selma, Alabama, and the contributions of leaders such as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King.

Mrs. Doubtfire, Now at the Fox Theatre, Delivers Laughs and More

By Tina Farmer

From left: Axel Bernard Rimmele (Christopher Hillard), Giselle Guiterrez (Lydia Hillard), Rob McClure (Euphegenia Doubtfire) and Kennedy Alexandra Pitney (Natalie Hillard) in Mrs. Doubtfire.

Nothing Like Live Theater: 3 Reflections on 2023

By Tina Farmer

The Rep closed out the year with It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.

Digital Issue

January 24, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us