The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend: April 25 to 28

Thursday 04/25

Backstage Pass

Hopefully you're no stranger to the phenomenal productions that take the Muny stage every summer. But have you ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes? This week is your chance to find out as the Civic Pride Foundation asks you to meet them at the Muny for their second annual Explorer Series. Attendees will get a backstage tour while enjoying light refreshments and complimentary drinks. It'll be the perfect aperitif to the Muny's seven-show, 106th season kicking off at its stage in Forest Park this June. The event starts at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 25. Admission is free, but you need to register ahead of time. More info at shorturl.at/dOXZ7.

Friday 04/26

The Foreseeable Future

The STL Mystic Fair is coming to Bridgeton. But if you're a psychic, you already knew that, huh? For the rest of us, we can access their special powers at Machinists' District 9 Hall (12365 St Charles Rock Road, Bridgeton) from Friday, April 26, through Sunday, April 28. The fair will offer all manner of mystical entertainment and interventions, including mediums, healers, psychics, herbalists, energy workers, spiritual guides and numerologists. Visitors can opt in to energy healing, have their portrait taken by an aura camera or buy crystals and other mystic paraphernalia. The event also offers hourly workshops, door prizes and more. Tickets to the STL Mystic Fair cost $8 for a daily admission, $15 for a two-day pass and $20 for a weekend pass. Kids age 12 and under get in for free. Visit facebook.com/EmpoweredHealingKC for more information.

Saturday 04/27

Local Girl Makes Good

Nikki Glaser kicked off The Good Girl Tour way back in January of 2023, so it's about damn time she finally brought it to her own city of residence. The pride of Des Peres (and current Central West End resident) may be the funniest woman in comedy today, which is saying something — and her hilariously ribald observations will have you peeing your pants in the glorious environs of the Fabulous Fox (527 North Grand Boulevard) on Saturday, April 27 at 7 p.m. You can bet the place is going to be packed and the comedy will be sharp. Tickets are $39.75 to $69.75; find those and more details at fabulousfox.com/events/detail/nikki-glaser.

All's Fair in Forest Park

The Missouri History Museum's (5700 Lindell Boulevard) interest in St. Louis' landmark 1904 World's Fair goes back decades — after all, much as we hate to admit it, the fair may be the biggest thing that will ever happen in this city. But the exhibit that opens on Saturday, April 27, is brand new, a total rethinking of what the fair meant and everything that happened 120 years ago, from the appalling Human Zoo featuring people from the Philippines to the welcome popularization of the ice cream cone. The museum has a full weekend of kickoff activities planned for the new 1904 World's Fair exhibit, with museum hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday and a host of events in and around it. Enjoy ragtime piano, take a fair-focused walking tour of Forest Park and even partake in a Japanese tea ceremony. The exhibit is free, but you'll need to register at the front desk for timed tickets, and some activities have limited capacity. See mohistory.org/worlds-fair-opening for all the details.

C'mon, Get Crafty

If your tastes run toward the handmade and historical, you'll want to spend the weekend treasure hunting at the Ninth Annual Sappington House Country Craft Fair, an old-timey festival set to take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27, and Sunday, April 28, at the Sappington House and Barn Restaurant (1015 South Sappington Road; Crestwood). Whether you're looking for antiques, arts and crafts, books, home decor or jewelry, there's a vendor for it. There will also be historical demonstrations, live music and a petting zoo, as well as a Young'uns Outpost where kids can participate in crafting. Admission is free and parking will be available at the nearby Crestwood Elementary School and in the overflow lot off Reco Avenue. In case of inclement weather, the fair will be rescheduled for June 22 and 23. Admission is free. Learn more at cityofcrestwood.org/Calendar.aspx?EID=979.

Working Out the Kinks

Calling all leatherheads: St. Louis' Rudis Leather Society is hosting its Third Leather Swap from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, at Shameless Grounds (3245 Lemp Avenue). Participants are encouraged to bring gently used leather, rubber, pet play, fetish gear or kink equipment to swap with others. All items must be cleaned beforehand, and insertable items are not allowed for reasons that should be fairly obvious. "Passing on old gear is an important leather tradition. It's a powerful way to build personal connections within the community, discover new gear, and it helps keep it more affordable and accessible," says Rudis in promotion materials. Participants with numerous items to swap are encouraged to bring their own clothing racks and tables. All trades will be conducted on a one-to-one basis. More info at rudisleather.com.

Sunday 04/28

Blockbuster Night

St. Louis' own Trackstar the DJ has your entire Sunday planned, with a top-notch doubleheader event sure to please all the rap fans and hip-hop heads of the Gateway City. Known for his time as DJ for Killer Mike and Run the Jewels, the talented turntablist is returning to the city that raised him to host yet another Give Up the Goods: Hip Hop Swap Meet at the Golden Record (2720 Cherokee Street). Come for the good vibes and the people-watching, or shop for records, posters, collectibles, vintage gear and more. Then grab yourself a taco down the street and return for some Boiler Room-style performances from Trackstar and Friends. Headlined by Skratch Bastid, whom Trackstar refers to as "one of the greatest hip-hop DJs on planet earth," the lineup includes acts from local legends Jay-E, Biko fka Needles and Mahf, as well as some surprise guests. With a spacious venue and world-renowned talent, it's an event you won't want to miss. The swap goes from noon to 5 p.m., with free entry. Performances begin at 7 p.m., with entry limited to those 18 and up and tickets starting at $15 in advance or $20 at the door. For information and tickets, visit rapfan.com.



