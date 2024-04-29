Fair St. Louis Is Now Celebrate St. Louis — And They've Booked the Urge

July 4th fireworks will be back at the grounds of the Gateway Arch National Park this summer, and after a one-year hiatus, the music is back, too, with the Urge and other bands set to play throughout a day of celebration.
But the day's festivities are no longer Fair St. Louis. This time, the news comes from Celebrate St. Louis, a new name for an old entity.
Fair St. Louis, of course, was itself once a rebrand, a name for the organization that began back in 1878 as the Veiled Prophet Organization, but drew controversy for decades for its all-male, all-white roots and its eponymous mascot's resemblance to a knight of the Ku Klux Klux. The Veiled Prophet Organization became the VP Fair which became Fair St. Louis which is now apparently Celebrate St. Louis as of, apparently, right now.
People who were disappointed by last year's festivities, which turned a multi-day series of concerts and fireworks into a single day of fireworks, will likely be glad to see the bands are back. FEEL, Lupe Fiasco, LOCASH and The Urge will all play the Arch grounds on Thursday, July 4th, with a schedule to be determined before the fireworks kick off around 9:40 p.m. The air show that's delighted fairgoers in past years will also return this year.
That's not all. There will also be a family fun zone on Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard, with food vendors, and a celebration of the 150th anniversary of the Eads Bridge. And, of course, the July 4th parade through downtown St. Louis will go on as usual.
The days of enjoying multiple bands with national profiles over a series of three or more days, however, appear to be a thing of the past.
Last year, Fair St. Louis had suggested the smaller 2023 festival was just a way to gear up for something bigger in 2024, telling St. Louis Magazine that the organization was "wanting to reimagine this event to be much more inclusive in utilizing organizers throughout St. Louis to provide a more citywide event over the holiday... we are absolutely working with multiple partners to provide and usher in a really memorable 2024 event that's going to try to be more citywide in its scope.”
This year's press materials have no mention of that — just "a full day and evening of fun for the whole family."
They also say they're "ushering in a new era for a beloved local tradition."
“We are proud to bring a diverse array of exciting and memorable events to the inaugural Celebrate Saint Louis July 4th Festival in celebration of our city and our nation,” said Tim Meers, general chairman of Celebrate Saint Louis, in a prepared statement. “Our area's civic, business, government and charitable organizations have all come together to be a part of this thrilling day that offers something for everyone.”
You can find full details at the new celebratesaintlouis.org website.
