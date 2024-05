Budweiser Has 15 New Baby Clydesdales and They're Ready for Visits

click to enlarge WARM SPRINGS RANCH Squee!

Move over, baby zebra Baby tiger triplets ? You're yesterday's news.Budweiser had no fewer than 15 baby Clydesdales born this winter and spring, and they're ready to show them off for the first time this weekend. There's just one catch: You have to drive to Boonville.The foals (no, "baby Clydesdales" is sadly not the correct term for these little cuties) currently reside at Warm Springs Ranch, which is just a bit west of Columbia. The 300-acre ranch serves as Budweiser's breeding facility and opened in 2008.The ranch regularly offers tours and public events, and this weekend, it's doing something new called the Mane Event: Spring Training . It's your chance to watch the Clydesdales train for their wagon duties ... a.k.a. the Hitch.We're told the foals currently are a range of sizes. Some were born in January and are already 300 pounds or so; the younger ones are just three weeks old. But don't expect to see anyone take their first steps: Clydesdales are born weighing 150 pounds or so and can walk from day one — two qualities that your mom is likely thrilled weren't part of the deal for your infancy.Tickets start at $30; book yours online here