Esquire Names St. Louis' 21c Museum Hotel One of 2024's Best New Hotels

St. Louis’ 21c Museum Hotel was named one of the “41 Best New Hotels in North America and Europe 2024” by Esquire last month.

21c Museum Hotel (1528 Locust Street) opened last year in Downtown West in the city’s old YMCA building. While nodding to the building’s past by keeping the gym’s flooring, a renovated iteration of the YMCA's lap pool (now the Locust Street Athletic and Swim Club), keeping the wood paneling and more, the hotel offers luxurious rooms, art galleries, a top-notch bar and incredible, immersive art throughout.

In its article, Esquire says, “It changes the way you think about art, hotels, and, hell, St. Louis itself.”

click to enlarge 21c Museum Hotel St. Louis The second floor hosts a large gallery space that debuted with a group exhibition, Revival: Digging Into Yesterday, Planting Tomorrow, that will be on display through June of next year.

The item also talks about the restored basketball court art gallery, which features artists Kehinde Wiley, Esiri Erheriene-Essi and Simone Elizabeth Saunders, as well as 21c’s free 24/7 museum, the restaurant Idol Wolf and the way history shines throughout the hotel. "Touches throughout nod to St. Louis’s former glory, including a magnificent Renaissance Revival pool, while the life that thrums through the lobby bar points to the city’s promising future," the writers say.



All that and one of the second-least expensive pricepoint on the list? We'll take more press like this, please!

For more information on the 21c Museum Hotel read the RFT’s "21c Museum Hotel Dazzles in St. Louis’ Old Downtown YMCA Building" or visit 21c’s website.

[email protected]