Pure Catering Plans to Return the Caramel Room to its Former Glory

Courtesy photo The Caramel Room reopened on November 19 with a Friendsgiving Brunch.

St. Louis’ esteemed event venue the Caramel Room (1600 North Broadway) has been brought back to life after its closure in October 2022.

Pure Catering, led by Timothy Eleby, Joseph Westbrook and Ashlee Freeman, reopened the beloved venue's doors late last month. Though the team has some plans of their own, the space will host the same events — nonprofits, weddings, private parties and corporate affairs. Eleby says one major difference guests will notice is Pure Catering will be the venue’s exclusive caterer.

For weddings, the Caramel Room offers packages that include butler-passed hors d'oeuvres, a two-course plated dinner, complimentary cake cutting, coffee service, professional serving staff, tables and chairs, a wide selection of linens and candles.

Eleby, Westbrook and Freeman were on the hunt for a new adventure with an event space after two years operating the Missouri History Museum’s Cafe Pure, which is now closed. After discovering the Caramel Room when it went up for sale earlier this year, the group was captivated by the space’s charm and versatility.

“The moment we walked off the elevator into this magnificent space, we knew we were home,” says Eleby, principal of Pure Catering. “The warmth and flexibility of the space convinced us to commit to helping bring the North Riverfront to life once again.”

To celebrate the reopening, the team hosted a Friendsgiving Brunch on November 19. The brunch featured a selection of seafood, prime rib and bottomless mimosas, providing guests with a memorable culinary experience and just a peek of what’s to come.

Local chocolatier Bissingers had opened the Carmel Room as a private events space in its factory in 2014. Nestled along the historic Near North Riverfront, the Caramel Room was known for its warm and rich aesthetics and modern design elements — and over-the-top desserts.

With its return, Pure Catering hopes to reclaim the space’s position as one of the premier event destinations in St. Louis.

“We are very excited,” says Eleby. “We’ve been open for five years and this is the first venue we’ve owned. We are hoping to expand in the future making it bigger and better.”



[email protected]