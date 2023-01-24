Recipe: Mama’s Oxtail Caldereta

click to enlarge SARAH LOVETT Charlene Lopez Young and Darren Young.

4 lbs oxtailsSalt1 whole garlic, minced (or more, you can never have too much garlic)1 large yellow onion, minced½ tbsp olive oil2 packs of the Spanish chorizo Bilbao, sliced (I add more of this because I love it)4 cup beef broth6 bay leaves5 Roma tomatoes (cut into wedges, seeds removed)1/2 tbsp ground pepper2 cups tomato sauce3 medium potatoes, quartered2 carrots, cut into wedges1 1/2 small cans liver spread1/2 cup green olives, pitted1/2 cup black olives, whole1/2 cup olive juice1 medium red bell pepper and 1 yellow bell pepper, cut into strips 1/4 cup fish sauceSalt to tasteSalt oxtails enough to lightly cover meat. Set aside. Sauté garlic and onions with 1/2 tablespoon olive oil in a large saucepan. Add the chorizo Bilbao and stir. Add oxtails and sear till brown. Take out the Bilbao and set aside. Add in beef broth, bay leaves, tomatoes and pepper. Cover and bring to a boil. My mom’s secret to tender oxtail caldereta is adding two metal spoons into the pot. I don’t ask questions — I just know it works! It’s like magic.Once boiling, set temp to low heat and let simmer for three hours. Continue to check on the oxtails every hour and be sure to remove any of the scum that has floated up or left the meat. Add more broth a cup at a time to prevent the dish from drying up. If it’s drying up fast, lower the temperature.Add in the tomato sauce. Stir it up for a bit. Add carrots and potatoes. Put lid back on and cook for another 45 minutes on low. Add in liver spread, the seared Bilbao, green and black olives, olive juice, fish sauce and stir gently. Stir until the liver spread is completely mixed into the sauce. The sauce should be thicker at this point. If it isn’t, turn your heat up a little bit.Add in the bell peppers. Cook for another five minutes.