St. Charles TikTok Star Britt Barbie to Headline St. Louis Music Festival

Britt Barbie, an aspiring rapper who rose to fame through TikTok, will headline a music festival in St. Louis this August called Queens of the Lou.
Barbie's song "Period Ah, Period Uh" catapulted her to viral fame last fall. She's since shared more music on social media, with videos that can garner millions of views.
Reached on social media this week, Barbie answered questions in short responses and said, "I'm looking forward to seeing all my fans." This is her first headliner show. She plans to perform "Bags Secured," "Queen of STL" and "Hello Kitty."
Barbie did not address questions about how her newfound fame has affected her. But according to music news source STL Rap Videos, Barbie said on Instagram last month that "influencing wasn't for me," and she could "no longer take this anymore."
Part of the attention around Barbie centers on her perceived controversy. She's been called out for imitating Black women, and detractors have also criticized the quality of her music.
Barbie's breakout track, "Period Ah, Period Uh," involved not much more than Barbie repeating the title phrase over a beat. Barbie has since explained in interviews that "period ah" is a phrase she's said her whole life. When something was good, it's "period uh." She coupled the phrase with "period ah," meaning something not-so-great.
Barbie will perform at Queens of the Lou along with several other artists, including Bates, Cedes Cedes and T $kyy. Off Broadway will host the event starting at 7 p.m. on August 19.
