Of Course Controversial TikTok Star Britt Barbie is From Missouri

The aspiring rapper has been accused of minstrelsy and pretending to be disabled

By on Thu, Sep 29, 2022 at 10:05 am


Turns out, controversial TikTok star Britt Barbie is from Missouri.

But the teen doesn't want to share too many details about herself. "I'm from Missouri," Britt Barbie explained in an email. "But [I] don't want people knowing exactly how old I am or what part I stay in, so I keep all of that information guarded."

Britt Barbie went viral two weeks ago with a video she posted to TikTok repeating the phrase "period ah, period uh" against the beat from the Drake and Future collaboration "I'm the Plug."

In an interview with Speedy Morman, Britt Barbie explained that she used to do hauls on her TikTok channel and ended every haul with "period ah" indicating it was a good haul.

"And so then I was thinking like what if I buy something and it's period uh, like it's not good. So I made it into a song," she said. Adding that period ah is something she said her whole life.  When Speedy Morman asked about why she sticks out her tongue when singing period ah, Britt Barbie said, "It gives period ah vibes."

Britt Barbie also explained that she did the TikTok in one take after donning a wig from Shein.


We'll leave the artistic merits of the work to the ears of the beholders, but the short video did rack up more than 22 million views. (Possibly netting Britt a total of $600 paid out from TikTok's parent company, the Chinese-based ByteDance, worth $275 billion.)

Britt Barbie's video included a portion with just the Drake/Future beat rolling so that others could contribute their own verses in impromptu duets.

Among those who jumped on the trend were Atlanta rapper Baby Tate and singer Chloe Bailey. Brooklyn-born pop singer and Lays potato chip company collaborator Bebe Rexha also get in on the action.
Even Cardi B gave the eight-syllable hook a shout-out via Twitter.

Backlash, however, quickly followed.

Numerous Black influencers called out Britt Barbie for caricaturing Black women both in the "Period Ah, Period Uh" video as well as in previous posts.

"Period, please stop it," read the sub-headline in one BET article covering the backlash.

Now, if you search #Brittbarbie on Instagram, the first posts that come up are all taking her to task.

When asked about the controversies, Britt Barbie was not eager to talk about them. "I am just me," she wrote. "I've never mocked anyone. I love Hiphop [sic] and it's gotten me through very dark days. The same way that Nicki Minaj had Roman, I have Britt Barbie."

Britt Barbie is referring to one of Nicki Minaj's alter egos, Roman Zolanski.

Prior to this month, the content creator mostly posted eccentric videos to her TikTok account @BrittBarbie2. She filmed herself professing to be confused about hair growing from the scalp. In the video, she speaks with an urban accent, which led one person to confront her and say she made the video to mock Blacks.

Also, because Britt Barbie has made videos where she uses funny voices or speaks like she has a speech impediment, many in the autistic community have called for her to be cancelled, saying she is pretending to be autistic. Britt Barbie has not claimed to have autism or a speech impediment.

Around the same time, TikTok took down her original video with its more than 20 millions views. She didn't have permission to use the Drake/Future beat. Subsequently, her entire TikTok account was deleted.

She's started a new account though: BrittBarbie3. She already has 1.2 million followers. And you have not heard the last from her.

"I have a few record labels bidding over me at the moment," Britt Barbie said via email. "I’m not rushing into anything. I know my worth. In less than 24 hours, my new song 'Bag, Secured Period' has already brought in over 4 million views."

@brittbarbie3 #brittbarbie #periodahh #affirmations #spongebob #brittbarbie22 #bestdayever #zodiacsigns ♬ original sound - Brittbarbie3

Tags:

Scroll to read more Missouri News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

News Slideshows

Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

News Slideshows

Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

Trending

St. Louis Man Stole More than 2,000 Items From Home Depot

By Ryan Krull

A Home Depot location in St. Louis.

Missouri Woman Awaiting Sentence for Fraud Commits More Fraud

By Ryan Krull

Booking photo of Christen Schulte.

Player at St. Louis Chess Cup Accused of Using Anal Beads To Cheat

By Ryan Krull

Hans Niemann was sort of accused of cheating at the Sinquefield Cup in St. Louis.

Teacher Accused of Raping Student Dies in County Jail

By Ryan Krull

Booking photo for Brandon Holbrook.

Also in News

Family of Woman Accused in Mass Overdose Wants Answers After Prison Death

By Mike Fitzgerald

Carolyn Reed holds an image of her daughter Chuny Ann Reed and granddaughter Emily, who has cerebral palsy.

Say Thanks To Your Favorite St. Louis Cardinals in 7-Foot Cards

By Benjamin Simon

Say Thanks To Your Favorite St. Louis Cardinals in 7-Foot Cards

Lewis Reed a No-Show for Court-Ordered Deposition, Attorney Alleges

By Ryan Krull

Lewis Reed speaks with reporters.

City of St. Louis to Begin Bi-Weekly Monkeypox Updates Online

By Jaime Lees

Monkeypox cases are increasing in St. Louis and nationally.
More

Digital Issue

September 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us