Attempted Break in at St. Louis Mayor's Home Thursday

There was an attempted break in at Mayor Tishaura Jones home on Thursday.
At 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning, an individual attempted to break a window at Mayor Tishaura Jones' residence. The person was able to break the screen. Mayor Jones notified public safety officials and North Patrol District responded to the call.
St. Louis Metropolitan Police District discovered that the individual made a similar attempt at another house in the neighborhood, and according to a statement, the Mayor's office does not believe that the break-in was targeted.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.