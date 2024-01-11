St. Louis Physicians Charged Over Illegal Ketamine Infusions in South County

Drs. Mohd Azfar Malik and Asim Muhammad Ali are now facing a host of felonies

By on Thu, Jan 11, 2024 at 12:45 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Cedar Plaza Office building from which St. Louis doctors allegedly administered illegal ketamine infusions.
Google Maps
Mohd Azfar Malik and Asim Muhammad Ali allegedly administered illegal ketamine infusions from Cedar Plaza Building in south county.

A St. Louis area psychiatrist and medical doctor were both federally indicted yesterday on charges related to what prosecutors say were "illegal ketamine infusions" administered at a south county clinic.

Mohd Azfar Malik, a psychiatrist, and Asim Muhammad Ali, a medical doctor, are now facing a combined 22 counts, with charges including conspiracy to illegally distribute controlled substances, maintaining a drug-involved premises and conspiracy to commit medical fraud.

Prosecutors say that Malik operated a practice called Psych Care Consultants, and that he had proper DEA authorization to administer ketamine to patients at some of his offices. Ketamine is a dissociative anesthetic that is increasingly used to treat severe depression, anxiety and other serious mental health illnesses.

Ali, the medical doctor, did not have the proper registration to administer ketamine but yet he did so using Malik's.

Ali saw patients at a suite in the Cedar Plaza Building off Tesson Ferry in south county, a building where Malik also for a time maintained an office. In order for Ali to lawfully administer the drug, Malik needed to be in the room with him to supervise.

But prosecutors say that Malik believed it was enough to just "say hi" to patients over the phone and then hand them off to Ali.

"In fact, following the commencement of the coronavirus disease pandemic in early 2020, Dr. Malik rarely ever came into the Cedar Plaza Building, and was sometimes out of town while Dr. Ali was conducting ketamine infusions," the indictment says.

The illegal administration of ketamine started in 2020, prosecutors say, and continued until about March 2023. Eventually, Ali also administered Spravato, a nasal spray that delivers a more potent version of ketamine. Again, Ali did so using Malik's registration.

This isn't the first time Ali has been charged with medical-related wrongdoing.

As he was allegedly illegally administering ketamine, he and two other area doctors were also under indictment for illegally writing hundreds of prescriptions for painkillers, including fentanyl, for patients they had not examined. He was indicted on those charges in February 2020 and is set to go to trial for that case next month.

UPDATE: Mohd Azfar Malik has retained prominent defense attorney Scott Rosenblum as his lawyer. Rosenblum told the RFT this afternoon that, "Dr. Malik is innocent. He looks forward to contesting these allegations and upholding the sterling reputation he has built while faithfully serving his patients over the course of his 37 year career in psychiatry."

Related
Sonny Saggar photo from 24/7 Healthcare website.

Dr. Sonny Saggar Arrested on Health Care Fraud Charges: The physician operates two 24/7 Healthcare locations in the St. Louis area

Related
Seeking relief and disembodiment, Missouri users of psychedelics hope new scientific research — and one day, legalization — open more eyes to the beyond.

Ketamine, Psilocybin and the Rise of Missouri Psychedelics


We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Missouri Teacher Hailey Clifton-Carmack Busted for Sex With 16-Year-Old Student

By Sarah Fenske

Hailey Nichelle Clifton-Carmack, shown in her Texas mugshot.

Now There's a Giant Gaping Hole on Chouteau

By Ryan Krull

The scene in Midtown Tuesday night.

St. Louis Police Chief Addresses Bar:PM Crash: ‘They Made a Mistake’

By Ryan Krull

Police chief Robert Tracy addresses the media after one year as the city's top cop.

Missouri Humane Society Rescues 95 Labs From 'Horrible 100' Breeder

By Paula Tredway

The Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force rescues 95 Labrador Retrievers from the property of an unlicensed breeder in Phelps County on January 9.

Also in News

Republicans Lead the Charge to Abolish Missouri's Death Penalty

By Clara Bates

State Rep. Chad Perkins speaking during House debate on March 1, 2023. Perkins is among a group of GOP lawmakers sponsoring legislation this year to abolish the death penalty

Missouri Teacher Hailey Clifton-Carmack Busted for Sex With 16-Year-Old Student

By Sarah Fenske

Hailey Nichelle Clifton-Carmack, shown in her Texas mugshot.

As 4-Day School Weeks Increase in Missouri, Legislators Push Back

By Annelise Hanshaw

Senator Doug Beck (D-Affton) at a committee meeting April 4, 2023. He is one of three lawmakers in Missouri addressing the length of the school week in his pre-filed legislation.

Hyperloop Dies, and With It the Dreams of 2 Missouri Governors

By Ray Hartmann

SCREENSHOT
More

Digital Issue

January 10, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us