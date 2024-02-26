11 Best Male YouTubers With OnlyFans Featuring Gay YouTubers OnlyFans in 2024

YouTube is one way for budding artists, musicians, and models to share their talents with the world. But it’s only over at OnlyFans where these creative male YouTubers with OnlyFans can tap into the potential of its millions of followers to earn some extra cash while waiting for that big break.

And, from the look of the hot, handsome male YouTubers OnlyFans creators who made our “best-of 2024” list, they’re having just as much fun getting naked and sharing their most intimate pleasures with the world, as they are premiering a new song on YouTube — and maybe even more.

The term “starving artist” was created for a reason. Thanks to OnlyFans, these talented content creators are able to earn some much-needed cash — and make their fans even happier to see them.

Top Male YouTuber OnlyFans Models - Best Male Influencers with OnlyFans

1. Nick Finch — Best Male YouTuber OnlyFans Toy Reviews



Features:





75,700 likes

1,400 videos

2,500 photos

$24.99

Subscription bundles

Where to Follow:





About Nick Finch:

Nick Finch says he’s loving OnlyFans because he’s finally found a place where he can be fully naked. So, he’s taking full advantage of the clothing-optional attitude of the platform to create spicy videos featuring naked workouts, steamy shower time, and public fun! This male YouTuber OnlyFans model posts daily, so there’s no chance followers will ever get bored. Definitely NSFW, Nick’s content is explicit and uncensored.

Nick also posts video reviews of products, so if you’ve ever wanted to watch a gay YouTuber OnlyFans model enjoy passionate experiences with a sex doll, now’s your chance!

2. Michael — Most Encouraging Male YouTuber OnlyFans Model



Features:





47,700 likes

481 videos

781 photos

$4.99

Subscription bundles

Where to Follow:





About Michael:

Michael is a body positive male YouTuber OnlyFans model who has been sharing his weight-loss journey with fans and followers. All we can say is those workout videos he creates are working out because Michael is ripped! For a cowboy-hat-wearing Alabama boy, Michael is also busting the stereotype of what a bisexual man looks and acts like. He wants other bi men to know there’s no shame or weakness in lusting over both women and men. Michael is a thoughtful male YouTuber with an OnlyFans model in that he wants to give his fans encouragement and boost their confidence while showing them a good time.

3. Atlas — Male YouTuber With OnlyFans Champion Bodybuilder



Features:





13,200 likes

392 videos

199 photos

$14.99

Subscription bundles

Where to Follow:





About Atlas:

Muscle worshippers prepare to get down on their knees to idolize Atlas, a champion gay YouTubers OnlyFans bodybuilder who can flex his pectorals on command. Atlas promises fans and followers he’ll make all of their muscle fetishes and fantasies come to life with his hardcore photos and videos, which show him flexing, posing, and enjoying private moments with hot and steamy endings. Subscribers can also make requests for special content from this male YouTubers OnlyFans muscle man.

4. Jakipzfee — Most Charming Male YouTuber with OnlyFans



Features:





819,100 likes

86 videos

423 photos

Free

Where to Follow:





About Jake Andrich:

Tall, dark, handsome, and tattooed! What more could you ask for in a hot male YouTuber with OnlyFans at his disposal?! Jake is also a bodybuilder who likes to share his workout videos and photos with followers. The fact he’s wearing skin-tight short-shorts makes it a little harder to concentrate on his actual workouts, but we promise you’ll still enjoy them. This male YouTuber OnlyFans model is also super cute, has a real boyish charm, and is well endowed. So, check Jake out and see what intimate pleasures he might share with you.

5. Benjamin Koll — Best Gay YouTubers OnlyFans Musician



Features:





35,800 likes

218 videos

4,400 photos

$15

Subscription bundles

Where to Follow:





About Benjamin Kol:

Enter Benjamin Koll's exclusive bear den! Benjamin is one of the gay YouTubers on OnlyFans who is not only handsome and sexy, he’s also a talented musician. Benjamin promises he’s poured his heart into every piece of music, video, or photograph he’s ever created as a way to celebrate freedom, self-expression, and his world of adult content. This bear of a man is a male YouTuber with OnlyFans you’ll want to watch.

6. Mugur — Hottest Male YouTuber With OnlyFans Porn Star



Features:





25,900 likes

148 videos

1,300+ photos

Free

Where to Follow:





About Mugur:

Welcome to Mugur’s world, where this award-winning porn star allows fans a glimpse of the real man as he goes about his everyday life. That’s not to say there isn’t a lot of hot and steamy Male YouTuber OnlyFans content available, it simply means you will see occasional photos or videos of Mugur wearing clothing. Besides spicy videos of Mugur enjoying physical intimacy with multiple partners or intimate moments of self-pleasure, this male YouTubers OnlyFans creator provides ratings of private parts from a real porn star’s perspective!

7. Dominick Whelton — Top Male Influencers with OnlyFans



Features:





141,000+ likes

204 videos

640 photos

Free for 30 days

Subscription bundles

Where to Follow:





About Dominick Whelton:

Dominick Whelton is one of a growing number of male influencers with OnlyFans, because, why not? Followers are followers, right? Of course, his fans and followers on OnlyFans might expect a little more than food photos or videos of his cat. This is where Dominick’s private photos and videos, sexy chat, and PPV come in. Do you want to see his most intimate moments? You’re going to have to ask — and tip. When Dominick isn’t posting male YouTuber OnlyFans content, he works as a realtor, marketing consultant, podcast host, and instructor.

8. Lovely James — Most Open-Minded Male YouTuber OnlyFans Model



Features:





312,600 likes

298 videos

430 photos

$13.99

Subscription bundles

Where to Follow:





About Lovely James:

Despite the fact Lovely James is straight — so no gay content— he welcomes gay and bi men, as well as women, to check out his ripped, muscular body and to enjoy watching his most intimate moments. After all, who wouldn’t want to watch this handsome male YouTuber OnlyFans model during his solo performances, which ultimately lead to some very happy endings.

James is an open-minded male YouTubers OnlyFans, who just wants to share his sexy, creative content and make the world a happier place.

9. Huzz Bearz — Best Gay YouTubers with OnlyFans Underwear Models



Features:





2,600 likes

26 videos

41 photos

Free

Where to Follow:





About Huzz Bearz:

Meet Adam and Itamar, the “Huzzbearz,” a delightful combination of male influencer OnlyFans models and gay YouTubers with an OnlyFans account. Their YouTube show, Huzzbearz in Underwearz, is dedicated to reviewing underwear from a gay bear perspective while also posing for “dudeoir” (boudoir) photo shoots. But subscribers to the Huzzbearz will see a lot more hot and sweaty action than underwear modeling, especially when they share intimate moments with multiple partners.

10. Wheelz of Fortune — Most Multi-Talented Male OnlyFans YouTuber



Features:





469 likes

2 videos

34 photos

Free

Where to Follow:





About Wheelz of Fortune:

Nick “Wheelz,” as we’ll call this male YouTuber with OnlyFans, might not have the largest number of “likes” on the platform, but when it comes to YouTube, he’s probably got the most videos out of everyone on our list. And, to us, that makes him one to watch. Wheelz is also a musician, actor, author, playwright, bodybuilder, dog dad, and nature lover — and did we mention he’s also a T6-8 incomplete paraplegic? Wheelz is one of the male YouTuber OnlyFans who’s not afraid to share his paraplegic POV through videos and photos of his day-to-day life.

Best Male YouTuber OnlyFans Models In Conclusion

Male YouTubers with OnlyFans accounts have an advantage in that they’re able to foster more intimate relationships with their followers than on most other platforms. That close connection could come from the fact OnlyFans creators often share their most vulnerable moments with their fans, or it could be that they’re often available to chat in person, via direct message, phone, and sometimes even by video. Fans appreciate that connection.

We’re hoping once you get over the fact your favorite singer, workout coach, or underwear model is naked, you’ll take a second look and see them for who they really are — truly talented content creators.

