12 Best Free Male OnlyFans in the UK Featuring Gay British OnlyFans Deals in 2024

British men are often renowned for their suave nature, posh status, and unparalleled courtship skills, but there are many British gentlemen who can be endearingly crass and love crushing pints watching English football with the lads. Regardless of the type of British boy you're looking for, a British male OnlyFans bundle includes all sorts of deals on content of your favorite Brits.
A bundle is usually a few months of subscribed content at a discount so you get more for less, but there are lots of other great deals to be found as well. You could save big on lots of gay British OnlyFans deals by subscribing to some of the best free male OnlyFans UK accounts on this list or double down on a few select accounts you love and save money in the long run through discounted bundles.
1. BlondNBlue — Solo Hunk with Gay British Onlyfans Deals
Features:
12,000 likes
Free to subscribe
Large variety of available content
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @blondnblue222
About BlondNBlue:
New York City based but a country-wide traveler, BlondNBlue likes to leave pieces of himself everywhere he goes. He’s not opposed to having some solo down-time, in fact, that is when he does his best work. Although self described as an otter, there is nothing passive about this gay British OnlyFans creator as his devilish side often comes out during his solo play moments. As far as a free account goes his value is unmatched.
2. Henry&Matteo — Best Couple’s British Male OnlyFans Bundle
Features:
Approaching 50,000 likes
$9.99 / month and great bundles
Almost 400 spicy pics and videos to explore
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @enrico_and_matteo
Free OnlyFans: @enricoandmatteofreeeeee
Instagram: @vinceandhenry
About Henry&Matteo:
Inseparable duo and twink heartthrobs Henry and Matteo have risen to the top 1% of OnlyFans creators with their endearing gay amateur content. They love to try and push the boundaries of their sexual explorations through the lens of content creation and always take their fans along for the ride. Buy one get one free? You don’t want to miss this OnlyFans deal.
3. Sam Steiner — Best Free Male OnlyFans UK Gay Hottie
Features:
Free to subscribe
Almost 20,000 likes
320+ pics and videos
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @samsteinerxxx_free
VIP OnlyFans: @samsteinerxxx
Instagram: @life_sam_style
About Sam Steiner:
As a medical scientist well-versed in human anatomy, Sam Steiner is looking to study up on how intimate areas gain pleasure. He has traveled globally in pursuit of different sexual hypotheses and just happened to create some intimate videos with adult stars along the way. Subscribe to see high quality content sprinkled together with fun amateur teases and very large sausage to boot.
4. Danny Blu — Alpha Male Gay British OnlyFans Deals Account
Features:
Almost 100,000 likes
Subscription deals and bundles
1,200 media posts
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @dannyblu6
Free OnlyFans: @blus_crew
X: @dannyblu6
About Danny Blu:
Eight inches can refer to a lot of things; the height of a banana, the length of a pencil, or even the diameter of a dinner plate. In this case, however, it describes the size of a certain body part of Danny Blu’s in all of its uncut glory. Danny is a true alpha, the kind that will throw you against the bed and not take no for an answer—with consent of course. As he whispers naughty ideas in your ear and makes you beg for more, he’ll also tell you to subscribe to his OnlyFans for extra erotic content.
5. James Aston — Collaborative British male OnlyFans Bundle Page
Features:
10,000 likes
300+ pics and videos to see
$7.99 / month and subscription bundles
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @jamesaston
Free OnlyFans: @jamesastonfree
Twitter: @jastonworld
About James Aston:
James is living in his own world and wants you to join him in it. He’s been blessed by the gods of girth and is eager to share it with the world. On his OnlyFans page you’ll find tons of steamy collaborations and some extra solo content to keep you satisfied. Head over to his free page to get the party started, then finish at his VIP profile for the real fun.
6. TommyGunX1 — Best Free UK Male OnlyFans with Sexy Ink
Features:
Free to subscribe
160+ pics and videos
Almost 6,500 likes
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @tommygunx1free
VIP OnlyFans: @tommygunxxx
X: @tommygunx1
About TommyGunX1:
What do pullovers and TommyGun have in common? They each have tattooed sleeves and a hoodie to cover the important bits. While TommyGun’s ink is surely impressive, even more so is his exquisite physique and downtown area. His free page posts exclusive videos of his day to day activities but the VIP page is where you will find the explicit content and personal posts.
7. ChadAndDimitrij — Gay British OnlyFans Deals Page with Wild Moments
Features:
15,000 likes
$9.99 / month and subscription bundles
400+ spicy pics and videos
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @chadanddimitrij
Free OnlyFans: @chadanddimitrijfree
About ChadAndDimitrij:
Chad and Dimitrij are a real amateur couple that like to have fun in the bedroom and post it on OnlyFans for the world to enjoy. While amateur and vanilla are sometimes synonymous, there is nothing boring about this couple. Their kinky and exciting posts will spark interest in those that have preferences for the rougher side of intimacy and it comes along with steamy role-plays not for the faint of heart.
8. SqueakyPanties — Big Manhood on a Best Free Male OnlyFans UK Account
Features:
Free to subscribe
Explicit posts on feed
5,300+ likes
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @squeakypanties
About SqueakyPanties:
SqueakyPanties was convinced by friends to make an OnlyFans account for fun, but he has stuck around for the long haul and now enjoys making saucy content for his followers. There are tons of explicit teasers on this free page, and some very reasonably priced PPV content that you won’t regret. Let Squeaky put some pressure on your downunder and enjoy this risk-free account.
9. Tommy Slayed — British Male OnlyFans Bundle Page with Best Featured Guests
Features:
Free to subscribe
Almost 19,000 likes
540+ collaborative pics and videos
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @tommyslayedfree
Instagram: @tommyslayedxx
TikTok: @tommy_slayed
About Tommy Slayed:
Fancy a pint? Tommy Slayed, or “the beer can” as he’s affectionately nicknamed by his friends, has appeared on tv shows specifically because of his well-endowed member. To put this gift to use Tommy has ventured into the world of OnlyFans adult entertainment, and now has collaborations with over 20 other popular stars. Your jaw will drop when you see his vault of available content, just like the way many people react to seeing his frontal nudity.
10. Li Sick — Unique Best Free Male OnlyFans UK Creator
Features:
Free to subscribe
Erotic poem readings and audio recordings
Custom requests welcome
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @lisickfree
VIP OnlyFans: @lisick
Instagram: @li.sick
X: @The_Li_Sick
TikTok: @li.sick3
About Li Sick:
Li Sick doesn’t post your regular explicit OnlyFans content. Instead, he prefers to focus on the art of erotic voice notes and saucy short stories. His voice is as smooth as butter—melting into your ears and comforting you from within and he looks like a Greek god with his muscles and long hair. Li is still a newcomer to the OnlyFans game, but greatly appreciates all of the fans who come along for the adventure.
Frequently Asked Questions About British OnlyFans Maledeals OnlyFans Accounts
Where do I find the best British OnlyFans male deals?
The best British OnlyFans maledeals are often found on lists like ours and then on the creator's profile page. Look for creators you like on this list and then browse their page just below the subscribe button to see what they offer. Bundles are not always there and any creator can choose to edit their bundle deals so even in a handsome Brit isn't offering bundles now, check back frequently to see if they've had a change of heart.
How do I subscribe to a British male OnlyFans bundle?
Once you've found a creator or two you love, browse their profile page and look under the subscription button. You may see a monthly subscription amount or a bundle including something like three, six, or twelve months offered at a discounted rate. That's the magic of a British male OnlyFans bundle, several months of your favorite Brit for less than subscribing each month. Just click which subscription bundle you want to get and confirm the subscription. Then sit back and enjoy multiple months of British OnlyFans male deals.
Will I find better savings with gay British OnlyFans deals or straight British male content?
You can find great straight and gay British OnlyFans deals on the site. Saving money and offering great deals isn’t exclusive to gay or straight creators as both love to give value to their fanbase. You may find particular creators more giving than others but every creator wants you to have a good time and feel like your money was well worth it.
British Male OnlyFans Bundles - Best Free Male OnlyFans UK In Conclusion
Finding a great deal always feels good whether it's a two-for-one sale at the grocery store or a British male OnlyFans bundle. Bundles and free accounts give you great savings for all the spicy Brit content you could ask for but they are sometimes tough to find. That's why we make lists like these and other related articles below—make your life easier and save a buck while you're at it.