12 Best Japanese Gay OnlyFans Accounts Featuring Gay Japanese OnlyFans Men in 2024

Japan, land of the rising sun, ancient temples, anime, technology, and now, some of the most attractive gay men the OnlyFans platform has ever seen. Many of the OnlyFans Japanese gay men we discovered are movie-star handsome with many boasting abs so tight, you could eat sushi off them. In fact, we watched a video in which toned, naked Japanese men were eating sushi off the washboard six-pack of yet another toned, naked Japanese man.

So, if you’re into good-looking, muscular men, you’ll want to check out our list of the best Japanese gay OnlyFans models in 2024. We promise they’ll have you erupting like Mount Fuji.

1. Hiroaki — Best Japanese Gay OnlyFans Photography



Features:





196,800 likes

100 videos

36 photos

$6

Subscription bundles

Where to Follow:





About Hiroaki:

Hiroaki is a Japanese name that means “bright, light, and abundant,” which seems in contradiction to this Japanese gay OnlyFans’ description of himself as a “sadist.” In fact, the handsome Hiroaki looks more loving in the sensual photos and videos he posts with his partner and lover than “master.”

Nick also posts Hiroaki is the top dog in his gay relationships, which he shares with the world through erotic and explicit porn videos. His photos are both uncensored and sophisticated, a snapshot of the “sweet life” he enjoys with his partner. This muscular Japanese gay Only Fans model sets the mood with dark, brooding photography you’ll want to pour over for hints of what’s to come.

2. Terayu — Cutest Gay Japan OnlyFans Singer



Features:





14,100 likes

137 videos

100 photos

Free

Where to Follow:





About Terayu:

If there’s another Japanese gay Only Fans model on this platform who looks more likable than Terayu, we’d like to meet him. Maybe it’s that big smile he’s showing off in all of his photos, but Terayu definitely looks approachable and happy with life. Or, maybe it’s the fact he reviews adult toys and goods that’s got this big teddy bear of a man grinning from ear to ear. Whatever it is, it’s working! Terayu is also a singer/songwriter who performs on YouTube. This Sunao OnlyFans content creator says he wants to make videos his fans will love and which may or may not include “male genitals exposed to the public.” That’s one way to become famous.

3. Kumataro — Top Japanese Gay Only Fans Bodybuilder



Features:





17,700 likes

379 videos

500 photos

$4.99

Where to Follow:





About Kumataro:

Kumataro is a bodybuilder with a six-pack you’ll want to see for yourself. Muscle daddies will love this OnlyFans Japanese gay man who trains hard to make sure he’s in top physical form. With rock-hard abs, large shoulders, and a slim waist, Kumataro enjoys showing off the results of his hard work and sharing his sexual pleasures with fans and followers. Very open-minded, this OnlyFans gay Japanese man likes to share passionate experiences with both men and women.

4. Tantan Evan — Naughtiest Japanese Gay Only Fans Model



Features:





19,400 likes

63 videos

259 photos

$15.99

Subscription bundles

Where to Follow:





About Tantan Evan:

Tantan Evan goes by the nickname “Naughty Evan,” and after checking out some of the gay porn videos he’s created, we can see why. Evan is one of the gay Japanese OnlyFans content creators who are not afraid to get hot and steamy in a sauna or down and dirty in an Uber. Maybe it’s the fact Evan is based in L.A. that gives him such a sense of freedom when it comes to his sexual exploits. This is one uninhibited gay Japan OnlyFans content creator you won’t want to miss!

5. Chin Kou — Top Japanese Gay Only Fans Cover Model



Features:





22,300 likes

36 videos

199 photos

$9.99

Subscription bundles

Where to Follow:





About Chin Kou:

If there were ever a gay Japanese OnlyFans boy band, with his handsome looks, smooth, muscular body, and sexy smile, Chin Kou would definitely be the lead singer. Besides being an erotic OnlyFans Japan content creator, Chin Kou is an underwear model and porn star — and his good looks have landed him on the cover of several magazines.

This OnlyFans Japanese gay model uploads explicit photos and videos every week, many featuring him enjoying physical intimacy with multiple partners, which are male-dominated but occasionally include women. We like an equal-opportunity player.

6. Ryo Kanzakai — Top 0.7% Gay Japan OnlyFans Content Creator



Features:





16,300 likes

99 videos

297 photos

$15

Subscription bundles

Where to Follow:





About Ryo Kanzakai:

Welcome to Ryo’s world, where this handsome OnlyFans gay Japanese model can be seen jet-setting across the globe to make public appearances. There are several reasons Ryo has been named one of the top 0.7% content creators worldwide, and we’re betting his smooth, muscular body is right at the top of that list. This young, gay Japan OnlyFans boy wants to “deliver joy” to his fans and followers, but we have several other words that could be used to describe exactly what Ryo brings to the table — we just can’t repeat them in public.

7. Ryu — Spiciest OnlyFans Gay Japanese Model



Features:





2,400 likes

53 videos

170 photos

$12

Subscription bundles

Where to Follow:





About Ryu:

Ryu is a 20-year-old student studying science at university, but when he’s not hitting the books, this cute, smooth-skinned Japanese gay OnlyFans model is making porn videos with other cute, smooth-skinned Asian guys. Much of Ryu’s content is explicitly spicy and includes close-up footage of his passionate experiences with other men, including their happy endings! Ryu is another one of the gay Japanese OnlyFans models who looks like they belong in a boy band, and you’re going to want tickets to all of their shows.

8. Valentino — Hottest Gay Japanese OnlyFans Twink



Features:





10,400 likes

59 videos

79 photos

$7.99

Subscription bundles

Where to Follow:





About Valentino Aston:

Valentino is a Japan gay OnlyFans model of mixed race who swears he’ll be taking “nude selfies till I die.” And, from the look of this cute twink, we’re pretty sure his fans and followers are looking forward to seeing many more.

Valentino posts spicy content weekly featuring his close encounters and consensual pleasures with hot men and boys.

Describing this gay Japanese OnlyFans’ content as “not safe for work” is an understatement, but that’s something you’re going to want to see for yourself.

9. Mr. Kohtaro — Best Gay Japan OnlyFans Full-length Videos



Features:





25,400 likes

227 videos

666 photos

$8.99

Subscription bundles

Where to Follow:





About Mr. Kohtaro:

Kohtaro is a muscular Japanese gay OnlyFans model who has been seriously working out for more than 10 years. This handsome man loves to show off all of that hard work in spicy photos and videos featuring his own sexy private moments and the passionate experiences he enjoys with other men. Kohtaro is also proud that he puts a lot of time and money into creating full-length videos, which means the fast-forward and reverse buttons of your remote control will see a lot of action. Masculine and dominant, this Japanese gay OnlyFans creator likes to be in charge. The question is, are you prepared to play bottom to this top model?

10. Dane Jaxson — Top Gay Japanese Only Fans Texan



Features:





42,000 likes

28 videos

172 photos

$4.50

Subscription bundles

Where to Follow:





About Dane Jaxson:

If you never thought you’d see the words “Japanese gay OnlyFans” and “Texas” in the same sentence, here’s living proof it can happen. But, don’t get the idea that Dane is in any way a “good old boy” because, with his innocent, youthful looks, he is the exact opposite. Dane likes to share his sexy adventures with fans and followers, who must be enjoying them because he has more than 42,000 likes on his Japanese gay OnlyFans page. If you’re looking for a cute (gay) Texan, your search is over.

Best Japanese Gay OnlyFans Men in Conclusion

We had no idea there were this many Japanese gay OnlyFans models who are so good-looking. The fact that most of them are also muscular, smooth-skinned, and endearingly shy adds a whole other level of charm to these talented content creators. The majority of the men who made our Top OnlyFans Gay Japanese in 2024 list still live in Japan, so their bios reflect that modest culture. But when you check out their NSFW, explicit content, you’ll soon discover that once the camera is turned on, they become completely uninhibited. Don’t take our word for it. Take a look for yourself!

