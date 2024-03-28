17 Best Gay Muscle OnlyFans Featuring Gay Muscle OnlyFans in 2024

Whether you simply like an athletic guy or are fully into muscle fetishes, the men of gay muscle OnlyFans won’t disappoint. From the lean rugby athletes to the burly bodybuilders, gay muscle OnlyFans offer a variety of muscular body types and plenty of sensuality.
Check out the top gay muscle OnlyFans creators below.
Top Gay Muscle OnlyFans - Best Gay Muscle OnlyFans
Gay Muscle OnlyFans - Gay Muscle OnlyFans Models You Can Follow On OnlyFans
Oscar Jenson — Gym Star Gay Muscle Onlyfans
Boy Gym — Local Antihero Best Gay Muscle Onlyfans
Valentin — Wrestling Champ Gay Muscle Onlyfans
Malik Delgaty — French Canadian Gay Muscle Onlyfans
Mike Steel — Bodybuilding Bear Gay Muscle Onlyfans
Nick Boulin — Ken Doll Gay Muscle Onlyfans
War Machine — Best Meathead Gay Muscle Onlyfans
Andres Vergel — Renaissance Man Gay Muscle Onlyfans
Koby Falks — Rugged Aussie Gay Muscle Onlyfans
Brock Magnus — Martial Arts Gay Muscle Onlyfans
The Best Gay Muscle OnlyFans Accounts With Gay Muscle OnlyFans Only Fans Content in 2024
1. Oscar Jenson — Gym Star Gay Muscle Onlyfans
Features:
Over 337.3k likes
Regular live shows
Over 4.3k photos
$7.99 per month
Top 0.3% of creators on OnlyFans
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @oscarjenson
Instagram: @oscarjensonn
TikTok: @oscarjenson69
Snapchat: @oscarjensonn
About Oscar Jenson:
Meet Oscar Jenson, a top 0.3% creator on OnlyFans, a not-so-average boy next door, and a top gay muscle OnlyFans model. Oscar Jeson is just as sassy as he is tattooed, which is to say, only a little bit.
When this fit creator isn’t in the gym, he’s busy crafting all kinds of naughty content for his OnlyFans page. A classic sagittarius, he loves sexy play as long as it keeps to the point. Make sure to check out his collaborations with other OnlyFans creators, and drop into his DMs for spicy chats and custom content requests.
2. Boy Gym — Local Antihero Best Gay Muscle Onlyfans
Features:
Over 163k likes
Regular live shows
176 videos
388 photos
$34.99 per month
Where to Follow:
About Boy Gym:
Based in Gran Canaria in the Canary Islands of Spain, gay muscle OnlyFans creator Boy Gym is just as hot as his home climate. If it wasn’t clear how much Boy Gym loves the gym and sculpting his physique, just refer to the dumbbell tattoo on his pec and array of stringer gym tanks.
Boy Gym also loves to show off his superhero physique in heroic Spiderman and Venom costumes, but make no mistake — he’s a total villain online. Whether he’s teasing a partner in his gay muscle couple OnlyFans content or getting up to other naughty activities, expect daily posts and no shortage of excitement.
3. Valentin — Wrestling Champ Gay Muscle Onlyfans
Features:
Over 248.6k likes
335 videos
355 photos
Top 0.1% of creators on OnlyFans
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @valsplace
Instagram: @valentin.mehinagic
X: @valsplace01
TikTok: @valsplace_of
About Valentin:
Self-identifying as a muscle twink with major assets, Valentin is a top 0.1% creator on OnlyFans and one of the best gay muscle OnlyFans models. Don’t be fooled by Valentin’s cute face — while he may look innocent, his athletic figure is sculpted by years of wrestling and other sports. He’s happy to take on wrestling challenges, but he warned that you’re up against a competitor with an extra lower body limb at his advantage.
4. Malik Delgaty — French Canadian Gay Muscle Onlyfans
Features:
Over 190.4k likes
576 videos
558 photos
$11.99 per month
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @malikdelgaty
Instagram: @mrdelgaty
TikTok: @malik_delgaty
About Malik Delgaty:
Gay muscle OnlyFans creator Malik Delgaty is simply built for the male gaze. This 23 year-old adult entertainment star has a list of hustles, including dancing at his local Montreal, Canada bar, acting in various gigs, and modeling on social media.
Standing at 6’3’’ and weighing in at 230 pounds, Malik Delgaty fills out every outfit he’s dressed in on set. Whether playing a construction worker or firefighter or modeling gym apparel and intimate garments, Malik Delgaty always delivers. Expect plenty of dominant content on his page with new videos twice per month.
5. Mike Steel — Bodybuilding Bear Gay Muscle Onlyfans
Features:
Over 54.2k likes
309 videos
Over 1k likes
$10 per month
No pay per view
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @muscledadddy
About Mike Steel:
The gym is the best place to spend your time at if you’re looking for a muscle daddy like Mike Steel. This gay muscle OnlyFans creator is a classic furry bear who loves fitness and bodybuilding — just check out his expert lat spread.
Mike Steel has two OnlyFans pages. While his content on this page invites collaborative partners of any gender, you’ll have to head to his other OnlyFans page if you prefer exclusively gay content. Regardless of which of his pages you prefer, you’ll find plenty of explicit and adventurous content.
6. Nick Boulin — Ken Doll Gay Muscle Onlyfans
Features:
Over 110.6k likes
57 videos
857 photos
$15.99 per month
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @nick_boulin
About Nick Boulin:
If Barbie’s Ken were into adult entertainment, he would probably look a lot like Nick Boulin. This muscular hunk is one of the best gay muscle porn OnlyFans creators, and he has the perfectly shiny and sculpted abs, gelled blonde hair, and chiseled jaw you’d expect from a guy who’s job is… just gym.
While Nick Boulin is a fitness model, he’s also a student and professional rugby player. His dominance is obvious on and off the pitch with all kinds of uncensored content, role playing, and more on his OnlyFans page.
7. War Machine — Best Meathead Gay Muscle Onlyfans
Features:
Over 34k likes
250 videos
375 photos
$9.99 per month
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @the_warmachine
Instagram: @the__warmachine
TikTok: @the__warmachine0
About War Machine:
At a solid 243 pounds on a 6’1’’ frame, Cape Town-based War Machine is a gay meathead who’s always in beast mode. It’s not for lack of math skills that we can’t count his abs — he simply has too many on his thick torso.
War Machine won’t tell you exactly what you’ll get from his gay muscle OnlyFans page when you subscribe. If any of his work ethic in the gym transfers to his content creation, however, we know you won’t be disappointed.
8. Andres Vergel — Renaissance Man Gay Muscle Onlyfans
Features:
Over 85.9k likes
Regular live shows
620 videos
Over 1.5k likes
$9.99 per month
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @superboy
Instagram: @andres.vergel_
About Andres Vergel:
Andres Vergel is a burly man of many trades. He’s a DJ, photographer, industrial engineer, and one of the best gay muscle OnlyFans creators — what can’t this guy do? Whether posing with his bodybuilding buddies in front of the gym mirror or cozying up to his favorite video game, Andres Vergel is a multifaceted creator. Send him a message to learn more about his healthy and carefree lifestyle, and sprinkle in some spice for more fun.
9. Koby Falks — Rugged Aussie Gay Muscle Onlyfans
Features:
Over 51.2k likes
314 videos
Over 1.7k photos
$12.99 per month
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @kobyfalks
Instagram: @kobyfalks
TikTok: @kobyfalks3
About Koby Falks:
Meet Koby Falks, a top gay muscle OnlyFans creator and adult entertainment award nominee of 2023 and 2024. This rugged Aussie muscle bear is full of charm, and he delivers the perfect blend of passion and performance to every full-length video on his page. For an experience as wild as the Australian outback, don’t miss out on Koby Falks.
10. Brock Magnus — Martial Arts Gay Muscle Onlyfans
Features:
Over 39.9k likes
Over 3.8k subscribers
167 videos
260 photos
$12.99 per month
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @brockmagnus
Instagram: @brockmagnus
About Brock Magnus:
Brock Magnus’s content is always banging — in many cases, literally. As a top gay muscle OnlyFans model, Brock Magnus lives in the gym and is often found training for Jiu Jitsu or posing for his fitness model shots. Subscription to Brock involves compulsory worship of his muscular figure, but we don’t think you’ll struggle with that.
Frequently Asked Questions About Gay Muscle OnlyFans Accounts
What is Gay Muscle OnlyFans?
Gay muscle OnlyFans creators may center their content around muscle worship kinks, although many see it as simple physical appeal rather than a fetish. You can expect plenty of flexing poses and themes of dominance in muscle-focused content.
How much do Gay Muscle OnlyFans creators earn?
The average gay muscle OnlyFans earns about $200 per month from subscriptions. In comparison, the top 300 creators earn more than $1 million per year.
How many Gay Muscle OnlyFans are there?
Men make up approximately 30% of the 2.1 million creators on OnlyFans. Of these men, approximately 37% identify as bisexual while 1.5% identify as gay muscle OnlyFans creators.
How old are Gay Muscle OnlyFans creators?
The average gay muscle OnlyFans creator age is between 19 and 29 years old.
What are subscriptions on Gay Muscle OnlyFans?
Subscriptions are monthly or bundled fees for access to a gay muscle OnlyFans creator’s page.
Gay Muscle OnlyFans - Gay Muscle OnlyFans In Conclusion
Gay muscle OnlyFans are fit and intense, and it can be hard to keep up. Whether you’re lusting after a chiseled fitness model or a burly bear, the extra cardio is likely worth it.
There’s always new creators delivering hot content to OnlyFans. Make sure to check back for more of our top picks.