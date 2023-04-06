CLICK FOR TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH: THE ULTIMATE KENTUCKY DERBY WATCH PARTY ON MAY 6!

5 Top Neapolitan-Style Pizzas in St. Louis, Chosen by our Critic

Our weekly roundup of some of our favorite St. Louis dishes

By on Thu, Apr 6, 2023 at 12:35 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Margherita pizza by Noto.
Mabel Suen
Noto is the only area restaurant to be certified as serving true Neapolitan pizza by the Associazione Vera Pizza Napoletana.


A Neapolitan-style pizzeria might have 200 different varieties of leopard-spotted pies on its menu, but you only need to try one to know if the place is worth its salt: the Margherita. The quintessence of the form, the original and the pizza from which all else flows, this simple masterpiece of crust, fresh mozzarella, simple tomato sauce and fresh basil doesn't give a pizzeria any room to hide, which is why it tells you whether or not you are dealing with a true pizza artist. These five restaurants represent our local Margherita masters.

Noto
The only area restaurant to be certified as serving true Neapolitan pizza by the Associazione Vera Pizza Napoletana, Noto (5105 Westwood Drive, St. Peters; 636-317-1143) is, hands-down, the bi-state region's most authentic Margherita pie thanks to co-owner and pizzaiolo Wayne Sieve's obsession with the form.

Louie
Louie (706 De Mun Avenue, Clayton; 314-300-8188) offers such an all-around extraordinary dining experience, it's sometimes easy to forget that, behind the impeccable hospitality, exceptional beverage program and shaved-to-order prosciutto di Parma, lies a humble Margherita pizza. And yet flawlessly nailing something so simple is exactly why this outstanding restaurant shines.

Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria
Katie Lee Collier likes to laugh about the fact that when she opened her first restaurant, Katie's Pizza, she didn't even know how to fold a pizza box. How things have changed. Now an accomplished restaurateur with a thriving frozen pizza line, the Katie's Pizza & Pastaria co-owner (multiple locations including 9568 Manchester Road, Rock Hill; 314-942-6555) has never lost sight of the fundamentals, like making a quintessential Margherita made even more delicious by its especially luscious fior di latte mozzarella.

Fordo's Killer Pizza
Chef Joe Luckey deftly carries out restaurateur Gerard Craft's vision for pizza excellence at Fordo's Killer Pizza (3730 Foundry Way) through a variety of innovative wood-fired pies that show the limitless potential of pizza as a canvas. However, he equally excels at the classics, such as a stunning Margherita that is quintessential, char-speckled pleasure.

Union Loafers
Union Loafers (1629 Tower Grove Avenue, 314-833-6111) serves the best bread in the metro area, if not the whole damn world. It's no surprise, then, that anything built upon this fermented dough foundation is just as exceptional. The Classic, Loafers' name for its Margherita, is case in point, a stunning, leopard-spotted masterpiece. No one leaves behind the crust here.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Cheryl Baehr

Cheryl Baehr

Cheryl Baehr is the dining editor and restaurant critic for the Riverfront Times and an international woman of mystery. Follow her on the socials at @cherylabaehr
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Tim's Chrome Bar Suffers Exterior Damage, Plans Rapid Reopening

By Sarah Fenske

After a bout of windy weather, Tim's Chrome Bar lost a significant number of bricks and its distinctive sign.

Boardwalk Waffles’ Expansion Plans Are Embroiled in Lawsuits

By Ryan Krull

The new Boardwalk Waffles & Ice Cream features the same vibrant aesthetic as the original Maplewood store.

Yes, You Can Bring Your Own Food to Cardinals Games

By Ryan Krull

Cards tailgating fun.

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: March 2023

By Jessica Rogen

Sado offers a full bar and a host of fish dishes, including some favorites from Chef Nick Bognar's family's former restaurant in Ballwin, Nippon Tei.

Also in Food & Drink

Review: Katsuya Serves Culinary Artistry in the Delmar Loop

By Cheryl Baehr

Katsuya offers katsu and sushi bento boxes served with daily side dishes.

St. Louis Standards: Mission Taco Joint Is a Good Time for All

By Cheryl Baehr

Tacos on a plate.

Sueño Latino Brings Exemplary Honduran Cuisine to St. Louis

By Cheryl Baehr

Sueno Latino

Ivy Cafe Serves Simple Joys — On an Amazing Sourdough Loaf

By Cheryl Baehr

Ivy Cafe's menu features tartines, pastries, lattes and more.
More

Digital Issue

April 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us