Drake-Backed Dave's Hot Chicken Is Making a Big Push into St. Louis

The LA-based chain plans to open 7 franchise locations in town

By
May 9, 2024 at 1:20 pm
The Missouri City, Texas, location of Dave's Hot Chicken.
The Missouri City, Texas, location of Dave's Hot Chicken. Courtesy Lizzi Stendler/All Points Public Relations
 A hot chicken joint backed by Drake is set to land in St. Louis. LA-based Dave's Hot Chicken will bring seven locations in the area, with the first opening up sometime this year.

The fast-casual restaurants specialize in sliders and tenders, with a variety of firey spice levels that end in "Reaper." (As in Carolina Reaper or, perhaps, death?) Dave's Hot Chicken also serves slaws, mac and cheeses and fries. No word yet on where the exact locations will be found.

Locally, Dave's Hot Chicken will be operated by Raj Patel and his company, the Hari Group. Patel currently operates more than 100 franchise locations including McAlister's Deli and Dunkin'.

click to enlarge A selection of chicken sandwiches and tenders.
Courtesy Lizzi Stendler/All Points Public Relations
That looks spicy.

“Our expansion into Missouri marks another milestone in our ambitious growth trajectory. We’re aiming to open seven Dave’s Hot Chicken units in the area over the next 4 years, we are well on our way to achieving the next big goal of expanding to over 20 units," Patel said in a statement. "This partnership represents an exciting opportunity to bring something truly special to the St. Louis community."

Dave's Hot Chicken was founded by Arman Oganesyan, chef Dave Kopushyan and brothers, Tommy and Gary Rubenyan in 2017. Drake came into the picture in 2021, becoming a "significant investor" after falling for the spicy chicken. The rapper has been known to give away sliders on his Instagram.

However, his chain might run into some competition in St. Louis. Homegrown Chuck's Hot Chicken currently has four St. Louis-area locations and one in Wichita, Kansas. And Chuck's, too, is now franchising.

Email the author at [email protected]

