Parlor Closes 3 Years After Sexual Assault Allegations Rocked the Grove

A St. Louis arcade bar that was previously plunged into a reckoning over allegations of sketchy behavior, Parlor (4170 Manchester Avenue, 314-833-3063), appears to have quietly closed its doors.
A Google search has the Manchester Avenue bar marked as "temporarily closed." Meanwhile, listings for the first floor space as well as the office space on the second floor have been posted for lease through Tower Real Estate Group. The first floor space is described within as a "Former Bar Space in the Grove Ready for Your Concept."
When an RFT reporter called the number listed for the bar to confirm the closure, a man answered with a simple, "Hello?" When asked if this was the number for Parlor, the man wanted to know who was asking. After the reporter identified himself and explained the reason for the call, the man promptly hung up.
When a second RFT reporter visited the bar around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, it was found to be locked. Its hours of operation on the front door were scratched out, and a banner for Tower Real Estate Group that reads "Now Available" was posted on the front of the building.
This reporting comes on the heels of a similar revelation, published today by the RFT, that fellow Grove outpost Takashima Record Bar (4095 Chouteau Avenue, 314-925-8982) has also recently quietly closed it doors, though it is possible that closure is only temporary.
In June 2020, Parlor and Takashima were at the heart of a firestorm of allegations of sexual misconduct and assault that rocked the Grove neighborhood. Those allegations caused both bars, which at that time shared some owners, to close temporarily as a rift opened between some of the partners. After a messy period of time that saw threats of litigation and accusations flying in every direction, Parlor reopened just months later, determined to put the accusations in the rearview mirror. Takashima meanwhile saw a slight rebrand and opened a year later under new ownership.
At this point the two bars seem to have little direct relationship to one another outside of a shared proximity and past filled with controversy.
That and, apparently, a lack of operating hours.
Additional reporting by Monica Obradovic.
