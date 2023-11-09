Takashima Record Bar Has Quietly Closed — Temporarily?

The Grove listening lounge has cancelled events without notice, including a wedding reception

By on Thu, Nov 9, 2023 at 10:50 am

Share on Nextdoor
Takashima Records interior.
TRENTON ALMGREN-DAVIS
Takashima Records opened in the Grove in 2020.

On Saturday, November 4, Soo Kim and her fiance, Michael Rey, excitedly approached the front doors of Takashima Record Bar, eager to work out the final details of their wedding reception, which was scheduled to be held at the Grove bar and vinyl listening lounge four weeks later. They had an appointment with the general manager for 3 p.m., but when they arrived just before that and found the doors locked and the place dark, they became suspicious. When no one showed up and their calls went unanswered, they started to panic. 

“They didn’t show up; they weren’t answering calls,” Kim says. “Once we realized something was wrong, we started walking up and down the Grove to see who knew what. That’s when we found out a Halloweeen event the previous weekend had been canceled, and no one had been there for two weeks.”

Kim and Rey’s experience — one that resulted in the pair scrambling to find a new venue for their wedding in less than a month — confirmed what has otherwise been under the radar for weeks: Takashima Record Bar is no longer in business. Though Google lists the lounge as “Temporarily Closed,” a source with knowledge of the matter who wishes to remain anonymous confirmed that Takashima’s last day of service was October 21 and that the aforementioned Halloween event scheduled for Saturday, October 28, was canceled due to the abrupt closure. 

Dan Hayden, who reportedly bought Takashima from its original owners in 2021, declined to comment on the status of the lounge, noting only that “things are still up in the air on the future of the company” and described the situation as fluid. (The property management company that owns the building where Takashima is located, Green Street Real Estate Ventures, did not return a call seeking comment.)

Kim and Rey tell the RFT that when they were finally able to reach Hayden by phone, he said he had not been involved with day-to-day operations for months.They say, however, that Hayden refunded the couple their deposit from his own pocket.

The current closure, event cancellation and uncertainty surrounding Takashima is the latest in a series of problems for the once-hyped venue. Originally opened as Takashima Records in February of 2020 by a partnership group that included Grove fixtures Sean Baltzell, Mike Cracchiolo, Casey Colgan, Matt Leach, Josh Martin and Casey Watson, Takashima was billed as a vinyl-centric bar modeled after the listening lounges Baltzell encountered in Japan. The spot was poised to be a Grove hotspot, building upon much of the partnership group’s success with the popular arcade bar Parlor. 

Takashima encountered its first setback in March of 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the lounge to temporarily shutter and reinvent itself as a ticketed private dining space.

That rebrand was underway when Takashima became the epicenter of explosive sexual assault allegations lodged, via social media, against several individuals associated with the business. The allegations, which were found to be part of a larger pattern of abuse that permeated the overlapping Grove nightlife scene and parts of the St. Louis tattoo subculture — led to both a dissolution of the partnership and the closure of Takashima. 

In April of 2021 it was announced that Hayden and his then-wife, Robbie Fogarty-Hayden, would be reopening the bar under the slightly different name, Takashima Record Bar. Though Hayden was affiliated in some capacity with Takashima’s first iteration (opening press for the venue noted him as being involved with a record label, Takashima Records) he noted in an interview with the St. Louis Post Dispatch that nothing ever came of that association. Robbie later told Sauce Magazine that no one from the previous ownership group was involved in the new venture. 

Records from the Missouri Secretary of State’s office list Fogarty-Hayden as the current Registered Agent for Takashima Record Bar, a position she has held since February 2, 2022, 10 months after she and Hayden reopened the lounge. 

More recently, Kim and Rey say Hayden told them he ceased involvement with the day-to-day operations earlier this summer. They say he also told them he was only a minority owner of the business.

“According to our conversation, Dan was only [a] 20 percent owner,” Rey says. “He told us that he was part of the business until around June but that he was told to step aside and was in some way removed but is still in some ownership capacity. He told us that he didn’t know anything about this, which tracks because he wouldn’t have been involved when we went under contract.”

Kim and Rey had no idea of the bar’s complicated backstory when they booked Takashima for one of the most important days of their lives. Having only moved to town from Texas one year prior, the pair happened upon the place and were immediately taken by its low-key vibe that fit the style of wedding they were trying to have. That they unwittingly stumbled into the middle of the latest chapter in a space mired in drama in unsettling to them, and they insist they want no trouble. They just hope that by sharing their story, they can aid in getting to the bottom of the situation so that they can help others who might be impacted by Takashima’s abrupt closure. 

“We’re really private people, and the wariness we have of telling this is because of how other people were [acting] when we were trying to get answers,” Kim says. “How could a restaurant disappear off the face of the earth and no one knows anything about it?”

Related
A Terrible, Familiar Story of Abuse

A Terrible, Familiar Story of Abuse

Related
Parlor, the popular Grove arcade bar, is the epicenter of a sexual assault reckoning that is rocking the Grove.

UPDATE: Parlor and Takashima Records Are Temporarily Closed As Sexual Assault Allegations Rock the Grove


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Cheryl Baehr

Cheryl Baehr

Cheryl Baehr is the restaurant critic for the Riverfront Times and an international woman of mystery. Follow her on the socials at @cherylabaehr
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: October 2023

By Jessica Rogen

Alex Pifer owns Baked & Boiled Bagels in Soulard.

Levels Nigerian Cuisine Serves Some of St. Louis Most Thrilling Fare

By Cheryl Baehr

Levels serves the Nigerian cuisine that co-owner Ono Ikanone learned to cook from his mother and then refined in college by holding dinner gatherings.

Honey Bee's Midtown in Beffa's Began With a Friendship — And a Tragedy

By Alexia McCullison

Since October, Honey Bee’s Midtown has been serving its delectable biscuits, like this chicken biscuit, from within Beffa’s.

Parlor Closes 3 Years After Sexual Assault Allegations Rocked the Grove

By Daniel Hill

Parlor, the popular Grove arcade bar, was the epicenter of a sexual assault reckoning that rocked the Grove.

Also in Food & Drink

Levels Nigerian Cuisine Serves Some of St. Louis Most Thrilling Fare

By Cheryl Baehr

Levels serves the Nigerian cuisine that co-owner Ono Ikanone learned to cook from his mother and then refined in college by holding dinner gatherings.

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: October 2023

By Jessica Rogen

Alex Pifer owns Baked & Boiled Bagels in Soulard.

Deli Divine Brings St. Louis Jewish Deli Fare Good Enough for Bubbie

By Cheryl Baehr

Deli Divine’s offerings include the outstanding chicken salad sandwich, smoked turkey and pastrami sandwich, and Manek sandwich.

Jovick Brothers Serves Outstanding Smashburgers in Princeton Heights

By Cheryl Baehr

The aptly named Destroyer is a triple cheeseburger with bacon, fried cheese curds, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and chipotle mayo
More

Digital Issue

November 8, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us