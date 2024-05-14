Prioritized Pastries Will Open on Maplewood on June 1

A St. Louis bakery known for its gluten-free, vegan, allergy-friendly offerings will open the doors to its new and expanded location in Maplewood on June 1.
Prioritized Pastries Chef-owner Alex McDonnell told Sauce Magazine she was closing the bakery's five-year-old home on Devonshire Avenue in south city in February, saying she'd simply outgrown the 200-square-foot space. Now she's moving into the former home of Pie Oh My (2719 Sutton Boulevard, Maplewood), which is where she baked when she first dreamed up the concept for Prioritized Pastries.
“I had this idea, but no place to bake out of,” McDonnell explains in a press release. Her former boss, Mellannie Lawrence of Pie Oh My, let her bake out of the Maplewood space overnight. When Lawrence closed Pie Oh My, and the space was available, McDonnell realized she'd come full circle.
“Our journey with Prioritized Pastries has always been about more than just baking,” McDonnell says in the release. “It’s about fostering a sense of community and providing a space where everyone is welcome. Where there’s just no excuse to not eat the cupcake! And this is where that concept was born.”
Prioritized Pastries will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and take online and specialty orders throughout the rest of the week. McDonnell says in a release, "Patrons can expect a vibrant atmosphere filled with music, laughter, and most importantly, pastries for all."
A grand opening is scheduled for June 1 to 2, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., or whenever they sell out.
