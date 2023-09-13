Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

Eric Clapton Showed St. Louis That Even If He's Not God, He’s Still the GOAT

Clapton’s Enterprise Center revealed the 78-year-old rocker in top form

By on Wed, Sep 13, 2023 at 1:32 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Yep, he's still got it. - STEVE LEFTRIDGE
STEVE LEFTRIDGE
Yep, he's still got it.

St. Louis scored a biggie recently when Eric Clapton announced that Enterprise Center would be one of just five stops on his extremely limited 2023 North American tour. The arena filled up for Clapton’s show last night, and when the legend strolled on stage just before 9 p.m., the crowd roared to its feet, starstruck. They didn’t remain standing for long, however; after all, my 15-year-old daughter was easily the youngest person in the building. After scanning the crowd, I started to suspect that I was the second youngest. 

I was surprised that more people south of, say, 50 didn’t prioritize seeing the Greatest Living Guitarist in person on what is highly likely to be last call on catching him, at least in St. Louis. It’s fairly easy to make a case for Clapton as capital-G greatest, if not the actual greatest, but his performance last night would have made almost anyone a believer in either. 

Clapton, fit and spry at age 78 (I hope he’s had his boosters!), was brilliant on both electric and acoustic guitars all night, looking and sounding no different than he did 30 years ago. My daughter declared him cute. Not just “grandfather cute,” according to her, but “cute cute.” Wearing a denim shirt, jeans and Nike sneakers, all the classic Clapton moves were intact — the elegant position shifts up and down the neck, the stepping in place, the little oscillating sway, the gaze upward on the high notes. 

Yes, Clapton is all about clean lines and not just the kind that used to go up his nose. But beautifully placed vocal lines, his voice gruffish but warm and with plenty of range, and perfect guitar runs and bends. He’s mastered the art of finding indelible melodies across the scales with extremely nimble and delicate picking, filled with gorgeous nuance and an enormous range of dynamics from his right hand. At one point, I actually cried. 

Weep-worthy also was Clapton’s tribute to the recently passed Robbie Robertson, opening the concert with a pair of songs by the Band, “The Shape I’m In” and “It Makes No Difference,” songs that Clapton has often credited with changing his life. Video closeups revealed a blackened nail on the middle finger of Clapton’s chording hand, as though he had recently failed to get his finger away from a swinging hammer. They don’t call him Slowhand for nothing. 

After the Band tributes, Clapton got bluesy with “Key to the Highway,” one of three songs from the Derek and the Dominos album to make the setlist, and Willie Dixon’s “I’m Your Hoochie Coochie Man.” Clapton’s band was, of course, uniformly first-rate, and he threw solos on these tunes to electric pianist Chris Stainton, supplementary guitarist Andy Fairweather Low and organist Paul Carrack, whom you’ll remember as the lead singer on Mike + the Mechanics’ 1988 hit “The Living Years."

But all eyes were on Clapton, and while his solos were short stories, he knew when to stop; rarely did he take more than a trip or two through the progression, preferring instead to ace one round and get to the next song. The crowd only occasionally rose for the most familiar tunes, including an excellent “I Shot the Sheriff,” which featured one of the night's few extended jams. One fellow at stage right in the front row, who apparently saved his best hallucinogens for this event, was sometimes the only fan standing but was also gyrating and genuflecting manically, worshiping every quarter note coming from the stage as though Clapton really were God, that old notion.

Clapton himself took a seat for an acoustic interlude, recalling his gabillion-selling MTV Unplugged album, playing a little blues (“Driftin’ Blues), another Dominos nugget (“Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out”), a J.J. Cale classic (“Call Me the Breeze”), the Unplugged version of “Layla” and, naturally, “Tears in Heaven,” which was just lovely and which my daughter knew only because Phoebe Bridgers wrote a song about hating it. 

When he strapped the Stratocaster back on, the band sounded all the louder for it on “Tearing Us Apart,” the Tina Turner duet from 1986’s August. Backup singer Katie Kissoon, a legend herself, took the Tina part, as Clapton turned to her and sort of smiled. No word of tribute about Tina’s passing from the stage or anything else last night. That little smile was about as effusive as Clapton got.

“Wonderful Tonight” was next, which he always plays (so take that, George Harrison), and, man, those bends were pretty, clearing the way for some scorching crowd-pleasers, “Cross Road Blues,” the Creamiest song of the night, and “Cocaine.” Opening act Jimmie Vaughan returned to the stage to trade licks on a Carrack-sung “High Time We Went,” but Vaughan was no match for Clapton. If there was one takeaway from the night, it was that, even now in 2023, nobody is.

Related
Beyonce brought St. Louis audiences an outrageously stunning spectacle that specializes in more of everything.

Beyonce’s St. Louis Concert Showed the Queen Owning the Throne: Even if you knew what to expect, her Renaissance tour stop at the Dome still blew you away

Slideshow

All the People Having a Blast at Music at the Intersection This Weekend

Sarah Lovett
50 slides
Sarah Lovett Sarah Lovett Sarah Lovett Sarah Lovett Sarah Lovett Sarah Lovett
Click to View 50 slides

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Leftridge

Steve Leftridge is The Midnight Backslider. Therefore, he is a writer, emcee and musician. He lives in Webster Groves where he teaches high schoolers and lives with his two kids and spouse-equivalent.
Scroll to read more Concert Review articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Good 4 U (and Us Too): Olivia Rodrigo Is Coming to St. Louis

By Monica Obradovic

Olivia Rodrigo will start the tour of her new album, GUTS, early next year.

Now KDHX Has Suspended Beloved Kids' Show DJ Grandfather Stark

By Jessica Rogen

KDHX at Grand Center

The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: September 14 to 20

By Riverfront Times Staff

Dead Boys performs at Red Flag this Thursday.

Big Mike Aguirre Came Back to St. Louis After 1,274 Days in Paradise

By Thomas Crone

Mike Aguirre found himself stranded in Anguilla during the pandemic — and last weekend, came back to St. Louis for the first time since.

Also in Music

Producer Paul Niehaus IV Steps Into the Spotlight With His Solo Debut

By Steve Leftridge

Paul Niehaus IV credits his parents with teaching him “the good stuff” — and by that he means the old stuff.

The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: September 14 to 20

By Riverfront Times Staff

Dead Boys performs at Red Flag this Thursday.

Good 4 U (and Us Too): Olivia Rodrigo Is Coming to St. Louis

By Monica Obradovic

Olivia Rodrigo will start the tour of her new album, GUTS, early next year.

All the Best Musical Moments at the 2023 Music at the Intersection

By Steve Leftridge

St. Louis music lovers acquitted themselves well at the 2023 Music at the Intersection.
More

Digital Issue

September 13, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us