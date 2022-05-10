Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

St. Louis Music Festival Twangfest Returns at Off Broadway

Both local and national musicians are coming to the music fest

By on Tue, May 10, 2022 at 3:21 pm


click to enlarge Off Broadway will host this year's Twangfest. - SCREENGRAB VIA GOOGLE MAPS
Screengrab via Google Maps
Off Broadway will host this year's Twangfest.

As the weather heats up, so do this summer's music festival announcements. Twangfest — a grassroots music festival featuring genres such as Americana, pop and rock — will return after a two-year hiatus brought on by the pandemic with four days of music. Once produced by the community radio station KDHX, the fest now operates independently as a nonprofit organization with sponsorship from Urban Chestnut Brewing Company.

The 24th festival will kick off at Off Broadway (3509 Lemp Avenue, offbroadwaystl.com) on June 8. Katie Pruitt, one of Rolling Stones’ top ten new country artists you need to know in 2018, headlines the first night; Pruitt grew up in Georgia and is part of the LGBTQ+ community — one of her songs focuses on grappling with being closeted and religious. Lilly Hiatt of Nashville, Tennessee, will also take the stage that night, with a blend of rock and country.

June 9 features long-time St. Louis favorite and Twangfest veteran Ha Ha Tonka
(yes, it's named after Ha Ha Tonka State Park), a band that traces its beginnings back to Springfield, Missouri . Also on deck is honky-tonk band Yard Eagle and singer-songwriter Aaron Lee Tasjan, another musician from the Nashville area.

The Jayhawks, a rock band, joins local indie-folk and Americana band Prairie Rehab and Chicago-area Steve Dawson and the Lucid Dreams for the June 10 shows.

Twangfest finishes with on June 11. The lineup including long-time alt-rock band Cracker; St. Louis blues artist Little Dylan; and Memphis’ soul-blues-rock-and-roller John Paul Keith.

All shows are all ages, with every show starting at 8 p.m. with doors at 7 p.m. Single night tickets begin at $25 but can cost more; there’s also a general admission package for $175 that includes a four-night pass, an official T-shirt, poster and invitation to a house concert put on by Cracker. A VIP balcony seating version of this package can be bought for $200. Purchase single night tickets on OffBroadwayStl.com and a limited number of four-night passes on Twangfest's online store.

