St. Louis Rapper 30 Deep Grimeyy Taken into Custody

On day two of his trial, the "Dead Goofies" rapper pleaded guilty to a gun charge

By on Tue, Oct 25, 2022 at 3:21 pm

click to enlarge Arthur Pressley, better known as 30 Deep Grimeyy, jogging into the federal courthouse downtown . - Ryan Krull
Ryan Krull
Arthur Pressley, better known as 30 Deep Grimeyy, jogging into the federal courthouse downtown .

On the second day of his jury trial, Arthur Pressley, better known as rapper 30 Deep Grimeyy, pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Previously free on bond, Pressley was taken into custody following the plea.

The gun possession charge stemmed from a traffic stop that occurred January 5, 2021. Pressley and three other men in a 2008 Pontiac G8 were pulled over in north city.

On the backseat, between Pressley and another man, sat a Beretta 9mm pistol.

Yesterday in court, Pressley's defense's questioning of the officer who initiated the traffic stop indicated they would argue that the weapon could have just as easily belonged to the man sitting next to Pressley.

In their opening statement, prosecutors said they would rebut such a claim using Pressley's own social media posts, which allegedly included photos of the very gun.

As part of his plea agreement filed in court today, Pressley admitted to possessing the gun on a number of occasions, including the day after it was purchased in October 2020 as well as on the day of the traffic stop.

Yesterday in court, prosecutors said that Pressley had also sought to forge a bill of sale between the gun's previous owner and the man sitting next to Pressley during the traffic stop. This led to an obstruction of justice charge, which was dropped as part of the plea.

However, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office, the allegations that Pressely attempted to to falsify a bill of sale will be considered in his sentencing.

He could face up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced on February 1.

Related
30 Deep Grimeyy in his "Dead Goofies" music video.

Rapper 30 Deep Grimeyy Can’t Quit St. Louis, Despite Dangers


We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Trending

