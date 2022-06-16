The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: June 16 to 22

click to enlarge VIA PARTISAN ARTS Afrobeat pioneer Femi Kuti will bring his band the Positive Force to the Sheldon this Friday.

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre brings a packed week with Chicago on Saturday, June 18 and Dead & Company on Tuesday, June 21. Look out for Juneteenth-adjacent shows going down all weekend long with Femi Kuti leading the pack at the Sheldon on Friday, June 17. Whatever your flavor, St. Louis has you covered, but you should maybe consider bringing a covering of your own — for your face that is. Venues are starting to bring back COVID-19 precautions, so have your mask and/or proof of vaccination at the ready, and be sure to check online to see what will be required before going out for the night. Of course, this can be circumvented by sticking to outdoor shows, but this nasty heatwave we're in will make that hard. Regardless, we've built a calendar that should cater to just about any taste in the river city.Building on the Afrobeat legacy established by his father, Fela Kuti, songwriter Femi Kuti brings his band Positive Force and its socially conscious set of songs to the Sheldon just two days before Juneteenth. This special event showcases Kuti's full musical heritage as the next generation iterates on the family's historical contributions to the culture. Femi Kuti first joined his father's band as a teenager, so it's fitting that his own son Mádé Kuti has followed a similar path by touring with the family band as early as eight years old. In fact, this father-son duo recently received a Grammy nomination for debut double album, which includes Femi'sand Mádé's, released in February. Such an approach is rare to see, yet it's not at all surprising that the Kuti family would break the mold with their seminal recording projects. Expect music from that double release, including Mádé's debut single from 2020, "Free Your Mind," which demonstrates the modernization of Afrobeat from the bloodline that revolutionized the beloved musical genre.Speaking of Juneteenth, we'd be remiss if we didn't mention the Paige Alyssa Quintet show going down at the Harold & Dorothy Steward Center for Jazz on June 19. The concert itself is sold out — which is why we're not covering it in greater depth — but if you can somehow secure tickets, you'll be treated to a special night, with brand new arrangements of songs originally written and performed by Mary J. Blige.One doesn't expect to see punk or its many subgenres described as "carefully composed," which is unfortunate because there are many examples of modern musicians who have pushed the medium beyond what was thought possible only decades ago. Take Long Island, New York, songwriter Jeff Rosenstock, for instance, who has been playing myriad forms of punk since the early aughts as bandleader of Bomb the Music Industry! The name of his former band wasn't just for show — Rosenstock is also credited as the founder of the first online donation-based music label Quote Unquote Records, which has released work from We Versus the Shark, Cheap Girls and more than three dozen other musical acts based around the world. Rosenstock himself is just as likely to drop a meditative ambient track on his Bandcamp page as he is to surprise the world with a ska-injected reimagining of an old album. And that's exactly what he did in April 2021 with the release of, a record that adds checkerboard print and tasteful skanking to 2020's. Rosenstock's work as composer on Cartoon Network's hit showshows the multi-instrumentalist's whimsy in full effect, which exemplifies his singular approach as he gleefully slinks from genre to genre.Bedroom-pop wunderkind Nnamdï has been an indispensable part of the Chicago music community for well over a decade at this point, and his name can be found in the album credits of many different projects across multiple genres. Expect a musical kaleidoscope that playfully blends beats, adjacent melodies and vocals that leap from octave to octave as Nnamdï takes command of the stage.After a period of relative dormancy, Oklahoma's Broncho hits the road again for the I Know You tour, its first outing in more than three years. The indie-rock act will perform songs from across its decade-plus career, delivering the playful catchiness of 2011'sand 2014'salongside 2016's moodyand the bona fide pop of 2018's. 