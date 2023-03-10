Yeah! Lil Jon to Play The Armory St. Louis

You all will have a chance to "Put Your Hood Up" in April

By on Fri, Mar 10, 2023 at 2:10 pm

click to enlarge Lil Jon will be playing the Armory in April. - VIA INSTAGRAM
VIA INSTAGRAM
Lil Jon will be playing the Armory in April.

The Armory (3660 Market Street, 314-282-2720) will have people bending over to the front to touch their toes on April 27 when rapper and DJ Lil Jon performs.

The crunk-style rapper will have the crowd getting low and going from the the window to the wall as sweat drips down... people's foreheads.

Yeah, OK, enough Lil Jon song puns. Some people wondered when the show was announced, if the old-school Lil Jon would show up with his early hits like "Bia Bia" and "Put Your Hood Up," or if the later-career Lil Jon known for collaborating on pop tracks, would perform. What fans didn't consider is that Lil Jon is also now a DJ in Las Vegas. Maybe the EDM version of Lil Jon will be on stage.

However Lil Jon designs his set list, it's sure to get you to "Snap Yo Fingers" at the Armory April 27 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 to $95.

